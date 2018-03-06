ARF Lebanon Condemns Attack on Doudaklian, Says Blaming the ARF is Irresponsible and Unacceptable

BEIRUT—On March 5, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Central Committee of Lebanon’s issued a statement condemning an attack that took place on Tufenkian Foundation Executive Director Raffi Doudaklian outside of its Shaghzoyan Cultural Center last week.

Doudaklian and a colleague were beaten by unknown assailants in Beirut’s heavily Armenian-populated Bourj Hammoud District on Feb. 26.

Below is the English translation of the statement.

***

On the evening of Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, unknown assailants attacked Raffi Doudaklian in Bourj Hammoud. We consider it imperative that we make the following clarifications:

The attack against Raffi Doudaklian is unacceptable and reprehensible; The incident has nothing to do with the ARF; Blaming the ARF for the incident is an irresponsible and unacceptable accusation; The timing and venue of the incident near the Shaghzoyan Center is questionable and falls squarely under the anti-ARF movement; Immediately after the incident, members of the ARF leadership made contact with Doudaklian and in condemning the incident, have deemed it the act of suspicious individuals; Freedoms of speech and conscience have always been—and will continue to be—principles which the ARF prioritizes; The anti-ARF atmosphere created following the incident explains the hidden motives that prompted this incident, especially at this time.

The ARF Lebanon Central Committee condemns the incident and calls on all to end the slanderous statements made and the accusations of so-called infringements on freedom of opinion.

The ARF Central Committee of Lebanon

Press Office