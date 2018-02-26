Pianist Lilit Karapetian-Shougarian and Violinist Levon Chilingirian to Perform in Boston on March 10

BOSTON—Pianist Lilit Karapetian-Shougarian will perform with renowned violinist Levon Chilingirian in her annual faculty concert at the New England Conservatory (NEC), on March 10 at 8 p.m., at the NEC Williams Hall (30 Gainsborough Street, Boston, Mass.).

The duo will offer a rich and colorful program of works, which will include iconic sonatas for piano and violin by Mozart, Beethoven, and Cesar Franck, as well as solo piano pieces by Liszt and Dave Brubeck. Aram Khachatourian’s Song-Poem for violin and piano will round up the program.

Lilit Karapetian-Shougarian has performed extensively in her native Armenia and the former Soviet Union, as well as internationally. Her solo appearances and collaborations with various ensembles have won acclaim from renowned authorities in the musical world, including praise from Paul Badura-Skoda, Mikhail Pletnev and Daniel Pollock.

Among the highlights of Karapetian-Shougarian’s performing and teaching career are a prize at the Transcaucasian Music Competition in 1981 and a professorship at the Yerevan State Conservatory. In September of 2009 she joined the faculty of the New England Conservatory Preparatory and Continuing Education Departments where she currently teaches a piano class and simultaneously works as accompanist at the NEC Graduate School. Mrs. Karapetian-Shougarian also teaches piano at the Rivers School Conservatory and Sharon Music Academy.

Levon Chilingirian is Professor of Violin and Chamber Music Artist in Residence at the Royal Academy of Music (London) as well as Professor of Violin and Chamber Music at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama (London). He is a visiting Professor at the Royal Northern College of Music (Manchester) and has given master classes at Longy School of Music (Cambridge, Mass.), the New England Conservatory (Boston), Yale University, Manhattan School of Music and the University of Michigan. Born in Cyprus, Mr. Chilingirian is the founding member of the Chilingirian Quartet, one of the most celebrated string quartets in the international scene with highly regarded recorded repertoire spanning from classical to contemporary works.

Presented by the New England Conservatory of Music, the March 10 concert is free and open to the public, though space is limited.