Armenia Fund USA Announces ‘Generations Society’ Initiative to Foster Collaboration and Networking

PARAMUS, N.J.—Armenia Fund USA recently announces the launch of its new “Generations Society,” an initiative with the dual objective of familiarizing the public with the projects of the non-profit humanitarian organization and to open its doors in an effort to create a community of collaboration and networking.

The first gathering, slated for March 15, in its Paramus offices, will give guests the opportunity to learn about Armenia Fund’s noteworthy projects in Armenia and Artsakh, while expanding their networks and sharing thoughts, opinions, and ideas.

Geared toward all generations and ages, “Generations Society” will have both an afternoon session, which will serve coffee and stimulate conversation, and an evening get together of live music, wine and cheese. Jazz singer Mariam Vardanyan, a graduate of the Tchaikovsky Music School and Yerevan State Conservatory, will sing selections from her repertoire.

“I want to welcome our community to Armenia Fund USA’s offices to engage in conversation, read from newspapers and books in our library and meet new friends or reconnect with old ones,” said Executive Director Lisa Stepanian. “Our space here is not only to learn about Armenia Fund projects, but to also discuss current events and what’s happening here in our community and in our homeland.”

In recent years, Armenia Fund USA has spearheaded significant projects in the fields of medicine, education, housing and infrastructure. Among the accomplishments is the complete reconstruction of the Tchaikovsky Music School in Yerevan, where over 600 students are enrolled to study music and earn a quality education; Martuni Regional Hospital, which provides medical care for over 25,000 Armenians in the Martuni Region of Artsakh; Arstakh Housing Project that accommodates shelter for the neediest families and the HyeBridge Telemedicine program, which offers medical training seminars.

“We would like to educate the community about our mission and programs and invite them to join us, while also creating a chance for everyone to come together,” said Stepanian.

The offices, located in the convenient hub of Paramus, features meeting rooms, offices and a library that Stepanian encourages everyone to use to work in or to socialize throughout the day.

During the “Generations Society” dates, which will be held every third Thursday of the month, community members will receive an overview of the significant work being done while connecting with the Armenia Fund USA network and the greater Armenian community in order to cultivate relationships to benefit their professional and personal lives.

The program will rotate monthly with a different agenda, ranging from lectures to cultural activities to mentoring programs, with its main focus on strengthening community both in the Diaspora and in the homeland.

“Armenia Fund USA has impacted many lives positively but there is still a lot to be done,” said Stepanian. “By creating links among all of us here, we can create even more of an impact.”

The first session of “Generations Society” will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Armenia Fund USA offices, located at 574 Valley Health Plaza in Paramus. No RSVP necessary. Free parking is available.