Armenia among Safest Countries for American Travel in New State Department Ranking

WASHINGTON (A.W.)—Armenia is among the safest countries for Americans to travel to, according to a new rating system announced by the United States Department of State.

The revamped U.S. State Department system, which was unveiled Wednesday, ranks countries by threat level based on a several different factors, including the risk of crime, civil unrest, terrorism, and natural disaster. The tiers are the following:

Level 1 – Exercise normal precautions

Level 2 – Exercise increased caution

Level 3 – Reconsider travel

Level 4 – Do not travel

Armenia has been included in Level 1, the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk, though the travel advisory lists Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) as a region to avoid “due to armed conflict.”

Neighboring Georgia has also been ranked in the Level 1 category, while Azerbaijan has a Level 2 ranking. The State Department also urged Americans to reconsider travel to Russia (Level 3) “due to terrorism and harassment” and Turkey (Level 3) “due to terrorism and arbitrary detentions.”