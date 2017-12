I am entering a New Year—but for what new thing

Is my sad heart yearning?

…An enormous wheel,

In spite of my or your wishes, oh, Leader—

Keeps turning round—forever and ever…

And its turns shall be endless… it is all preset—

No more yearning, no more commands—on this planet…

O, everlasting Nirvana, of thee I fantasize—

At the close of my tempestuous, reckless days…

Yeghishe Charents

Dec. 31, 1934 (Night)

Translated by Tatul Sonentz