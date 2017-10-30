Breaking: Three-Year-Old Held Hostage in Ongoing Situation at Armavir Kindergarten

ARMAVIR, Armenia (A.W.)—An assailant armed with a knife is holding at least one three-year-old child hostage at the Manushak kindergarten in the Armenian town of Armavir, local police confirmed moments ago.

The first deputy of Armenia’s national police Hunan Poghosyan is leading the negotiation with the hostage-taker, who has made “personal demands.” The police have not yet revealed the man’s name or identity.

According to some reports, the man is believed to be the former son-in-law of the kindergarten’s principal.

