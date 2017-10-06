Football Season Is upon Us: AYF Eastern Region Hosts Annual Flag Football Games

PHILADELPHIA—The weekend of Oct. 13 marks the annual Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region flag football games. This year, the highly anticipated event will be hosted by the Philadelphia “Sebouh” Chapter, on its home turf, Oct. 13-15.

Athletes are asked to arrive to the hotel on Oct. 13 to ensure that they are fully prepared for the events of the weekend. The games will commence on Oct. 14 at the St. Gregory’s Armenian Apostolic Church field, beginning at 9 a.m. “Each team will arrive hungry for victory and prepared to leave all they have on the field,” read a statement released by the AYF.

“Following a day filled with AYF chapters vying for the title as champion, each team celebrating cherished victories and coping with bitter losses, the competition will be set aside. Everyone is invited to enjoy an evening social at Dave & Buster’s, located across the street from the hotel, to enjoy the company of friends and reminisce on the highlights of the day,” the statement added.

This year, in the spirit of friendly competition, the AYF Central Athletics Committee has extended the flag football invitation to all Homenetmen chapters. Each chapter is highly encouraged to send teams to play for a shot at victory.

“Who will be the next flag football champion? We will have to wait and see. To help your chapter emerge victorious, sign up to participate or make plans to cheer on your favorite team. Regardless, this will be a weekend you won’t want to miss,” the statement concluded.

Applications are available online at AYF.org, and athletes are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible. There is also a Facebook event page, which contains additional information about the event and posts occasional updates about the weekend.

Please find both hotel and field information below:

Field: St. Gregory’s Armenian Apostolic Church

8701 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Hotel: Spring-Hill Suites Plymouth Meeting

430 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Phone: (610)-940-0400