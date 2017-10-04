Nune Melik, Michel-Alexandre Broekaert to Perform at Watertown’s Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian Museum of America will host a concert, Hidden Treasure—an undiscovered repertoire celebrating Armenian survival and creativity—on Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. The program, featuring accomplished violinist Nuné Melik accompanied by pianist Michel-Alexandre Broekaert, will be held on the third floor of the Armenian Museum, in the Adele & Haig Der Manuelian Galleries.

The concert, cosponsored by the Composer’s Union of Armenia, is made possible by a generous grant from the Dadourian Foundation. A reception will follow at the conclusion of the concert.

The Hidden Treasure project is an unprecedented initiative in the history of classical music of the Caucasus. Initiated and produced by internationally acclaimed violinist Nuné Melik, it is based on more than seven years of research.

Three trips to Armenia, funded by McGill University and the Canada Council for the Arts, were undertaken, resulting in the discovery of an impressive array of the rare musical scores and related material. The outstanding contribution made by Nuné Melik has been highlighted in media publications such as Strings Magazine, Huffington Post, Armenian Mirror-Spectator, and various TV programs internationally. Hidden Treasure has been presented in numerous performances to audiences at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and broadcast on CBC Radio.

Striving to educate the North American public about the heritage of her country’s music, Nuné Melik has given numerous lectures: at Columbia University, New York; Arizona State University, Tucson; and Wayne University, Detroit, among them. The program has been selected as part of the national tour of the Jeunesses Musicales Canada, and China tour in 2019.

Though enjoying collaboration with several pianists, Nuné formed a duo with a University of Montreal alum, Michel-Alexandre Broekaert, in 2010. Ever since, they have performed over 60 concerts across Canada and the United States. In the upcoming seasons, the ensemble will be performing in more than a dozen cities in Canada and the United States, China, and Europe to promote and launch the upcoming Hidden Treasure CD, recorded in collaboration with Yamaha Artist Services New York and McGill University.

The Armenian Museum of America houses and preserves objects of art and culture collected from Armenian families and donors from around the world. The Museum holds its collection in trust for future generations as objects of witness and survival to serve as a record of Armenian creativity, ingenuity, and wisdom for those who are familiar with Armenian history and culture, as well as for those to whom these objects, manuscripts, and ephemera are a new experience.

Armenian Museum of America, 65 Main St., Watertown, Mass. 02472

Parking: Watertown Municipal lots behind the Museum.

Public Transportation: Bus 59 from Needham, 70 from Waltham Commuter Rail/Cambridge Central Square, 70a from Waltham Commuter Rail/Cambridge Central Square, 71 from Harvard Square.

Museum Hours: Thursday-Sunday 12-6 p.m.; Wednesday, by appointment.