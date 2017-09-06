ARS Soseh Kindergarten Building Opens in Stepanakert (Photos)

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Earlier today, the new building of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Soseh Kindergarten officially opened in Stepanakert.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, Primate Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan, Artsakh Prime Minister Arayik Karutyunyan, Speaker of the Artsakh Parliament Ashot Ghulyan, ARS Central Executive Board Chair Caroline Chamavonian, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Bureau Mamber Hagop Der Khatchadourian, members of the Central Committee of the ARF of Artsakh, as well as ARS members from over 10 countries were present at the opening ceremony.

Below are photos from the opening courtesy of our Artsakh-based sister publication, Aparaj. Full coverage of the ceremony will be provided in the Armenian Weekly in the coming days.