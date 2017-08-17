Americana Agrees to Advertise ‘Architects of Denial’

GLENDALE, Calif. (Asbarez)—Moments ago, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Glendale chapter received a letter from Caruso Affiliated Executive Vice President of Operations Jackie Levy, condemning “violence and atrocities of any form anywhere in the world, including the Armenian Genocide that has impacted the lives of Armenians in our community.” The letter also states that Caruso Affiliated will work with the producers of “Architects of Denial” and the City of Glendale in an effort to display the advertisement at the Americana at Brand, at no cost to the producers.

ANCA-Glendale welcomed the important—albeit tardy—response as the first step in addressing a larger issue of insensitivity toward the Armenian-American community and lack of outreach and understanding.

“We look forward to working with Americana at Brand and Caruso Affiliated to further address the community’s needs and develop a positive and constructive relationship moving forward. We especially want to thank the grassroots in our community who rose to the occasion by making our collective concerns heard on a larger scale. This outcome shows that when the community is activated, decision-makers will hear its voice,” read a part of a statement released by ANCA-Glendale.

The organization went on to say that it was grateful to elected officials, specifically State Senator Anthony Portantino, who joined the Armenian community’s efforts. ANCA-Glendale also thanked members of the Glendale City Council who supported its position, as well as U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Krekorian for “responding to the call for action and providing their staunch support that made this possible.”

ANCA-Glendale will hold its scheduled press conference on Aug. 17, at 11 a.m PDT (2 p.m. ET), on the green at the Americana at Brand to further discuss this issue. Follow Asbarez on Facebook for live coverage.