Members of the U.S. Congress will join victims of Turkey's May 16 attack on peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C. at a July 19th 'Stand for Free Speech' at Sheridan Circle, site of the unprecedented foreign assault against U.S. protesters which hospitalized nine people,
Dozens of people would have been arrested and jailed by now, if the Turks were attacked that day with serious charges. But this matter is in the hands of the American government and we are talking about Turkey and Turkish wrong doings!