2017 AYF Olympics: Schedule of Events

2017 Armenian Youth Federation Senior Olympic Games, Hosted by the AYF-YOARF Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter, to Take Place in Downtown Milwaukee

As you are all aware, the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee is this year’s Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Olympic Headquarters. Located in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee, the Hyatt Regency is only one or two blocks from up to 40 restaurants, the Shops at Grand Avenue and the Milwaukee River Riverwalk, a mile from five major museums, and no more than 10 miles from all of the athletic facilities (and Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport).

The weekend’s festivities kick off on Thursday night with the AYF Olympic Welcoming Party at the Ale Asylum Riverhouse from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Located just two blocks away from the Hyatt, the Ale Asylum Riverhouse serves world-class pubfare and world class ales brewed in Madison, Wisconsin’s State Capitol. A full menu is available until 10 p.m., followed by a late night menu until 12 midnight, and closing time is 2 a.m. Admission is free and 21 and under are welcome.

The first athletic event of the weekend is the AYF and Alumni Golf Tournament at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin at 8 a.m. Friday morning. Located only 10 miles away, Oakwood is a Championship-level course and is the longest in length of Milwaukee County Parks’ golf courses. Registration for Alumni golf is $70 and includes 18 holes of golf, motor cart and a picnic lunch buffet featuring Wisconsin bratwurst and hamburgers, kettle chips, pasta salad, freshly baked cookies and a beverage ticket (additional beverages can be purchased).

An hour later, at 9 a.m., is the start of the AYF Tennis Tournament at the McKinley Park Tennis Courts. Less than three miles away from the Hyatt, the tennis courts offer a beautiful view of the McKinley Marina and Lake Michigan. Spectators will not go hungry or thirsty because Colectivo Coffee Roasters & Cafe is located across the street from the tennis courts, serving Session Roasted™ coffees, Letterbox Fine Tea, Colectivo Keg Company beers, and made-from-scratch food, Troubadour artisan breads, and baked goods.

Friday’s final athletic event is the AYF Swim Meet, which will start at 5 p.m. at South Milwaukee High School. Located exactly 10 miles away, South Milwaukee High School will also host the AYF Softball Tournament on Saturday and Olympic Track and Field events on Sunday.

On Friday, back at the Hyatt, the joint AYF Alumni Reception and AYF Dance will start at 8 p.m. In fact, all of the dances will be held in the Regency Ballroom, which is located on the second floor of the Hyatt. The Racine Armenian community is already hard at work preparing the mezze menu. Chicago’s own Hye Vibes, featuring John Harotian, Mark Gavoor, John Paklaian, Kraig Kuchukian, and Stepan Fronjian, will perform from 8 p.m.-12 a.m., followed by the reigning AYF band Yerakouyn, featuring Shant Massoyan, Raffi Massoyan and Rafffi Rachdouni, performing from 12 a.m.-4 a.m. Admission is $30.

Saturday morning, the AYF Softball Tournament at South Milwaukee High School will start at 9 a.m. For those not attending the tournament, it will be a perfect opportunity to see more of Downtown Milwaukee which includes the Milwaukee Public Museum, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World and the Harley Davidson Museum. The Saturday Night Spectacular, featuring Kevork Artinian and Friends George Tebrejian, Jim Kzirian, Steve Vosbikian and Raffi Massoyan begins at 9 p.m. Admission is $35. After 2 a.m., local DJ Angel Eyes will mix current radio hits with her style of Deep/Tech/Vocal House music.

Sunday morning, the AYF Track and Field Meet back at South Milwaukee High School kicks off early at 9 a.m. The parade of athletes will take place followed by the Olympic opening ceremonies at 12 noon. The Olympic Grand Ball begins at 9pm that evening with music performed by Michael Gostanian and the Philadelphia All Stars – David Hoplamazian, Aram Hovagimian, Antranig Kzirian, Jim Kzirian, Chris Vosbikian and Steve Vosbikian. Around 11 p.m. the AYF Olympic Awards Ceremony will take place. Admission to Grand Ball is $35. After 2 a.m., DJ Angel Eyes will return and debut her mix of Armenian music with her style of Deep/Tecjh/Vocal House music.

Monday morning will come too soon and you can say your goodbyes and, perhaps, purchase a 2018 AYF Olympic t-shirt, from the Hyatt Regency lobby.

For more information, stay tuned to this column or go to www.ayfolympics.org, https://www.facebook.com/AYFOlympics/ or https://twitter.com/ayfolympics.

“Oor eh? Hos eh!”