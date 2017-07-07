Three Armenian Servicemen Wounded at Line of Contact

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—On July 7, at around 9 a.m., Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire at the southern section of the Line of Contact (LoC), wounding three Armenian servicemen—Robert N. Gasparyan (b. 1969), Hambardzum K. Harutyunyan (b. 1997), and Vahe G. Badalyan (b. 1998).

The Azerbaijani military used various different caliber weapons, including mortars, grenades, and D-30 and D-44 cannons.

The Artsakh Defense Army took retaliatory measures to suppress the Azerbaijani offensive, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement. The Ministry added that the Azerbaijani military leadership bears full responsibility for destabilizing the situation at the LoC.