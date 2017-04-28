Young Violinist Haig Hovsepian Wins BSO Concerto Competition

BOSTON, Mass.—Haig Hovsepian, a senior at Belmont High School, won first place at the 2017 Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Concerto Competition. As the winner of the competition, he will receive a monetary prize and the privilege of performing with the BSO or Boston Pops during the 2017-2018 season

The competition is open to legal residents of Massachusetts or a full-time student in the state who must be an advanced high school instrumentalists in grades 10-12.

The finalists were invited to perform before a panel of BSO judges at Symphony Hall.

Hovsepian has been playing the violin since the age of four. He has won numerous awards and competitions. Most recently, he was awarded with the prestigious Max Reger Ambassador Award. In May, he will participate in National Public Radio’s show “From the Top,” on young musicians.

At his young age he has already performed in such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall, Jordan Hall, Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood, among others. He is also a frequent performer at community events benefiting retirement and nursing homes and food pantries, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston Children’s Hospital, schools and orphanages in needy regions.

As assistant concertmaster of the New England Conservatory Preparatory School Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, Hovsepian will tour Norway in June with two instruments, violin and saxophone. This is an unusual honor and privilege for an orchestra member, and he carries it out with pride. As a saxophone player, he also enjoys playing with the Belmont High School Wind Ensemble under his saxophone teacher, Arto Asadoorian’s baton, and the Jazz Combo under the inspiring leadership of Max Lubarsky.

Hovspeian will attend the Cleveland Institute of Music in the fall.