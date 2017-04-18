Latest:

Armenian Serviceman Wounded by Azerbaijani Fire Remains in Critical Condition

Artsakh Defense Army Serviceman Tatul Harutyunyan in Critical Condition

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Tatul Harutyunyan (b. 1997) was severely wounded by Azerbaijani fire on April 17. According to a press statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, Harutyunyan was shot at around 6:20 p.m. at an Artsakh military base located in the northern direction of Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC).

The wounded serviceman was immediately moved to a military hospital and his condition is listed as critical. The Defense Ministry also announced that an investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.

