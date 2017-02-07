Heartstrings: Embracing Armenian Needlelace, Embroidery, and Rugs at the Lynn Museum

LYNN, Mass.—”Heartstrings: Embracing Armenian Needlelace, Embroidery, and Rugs,” will feature intricate needlework inspired by the stories of Armenian-Americans who have persevered through challenging times, forging exquisite creations born in both triumph and tragedy.

In 1915, the death of 1.5 million people during the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Turks drastically affected the Armenian community. In addition to the loss of life, a cultural Genocide resulted from losing important traditions practiced by the Armenian people for centuries. Properties, churches and schools were confiscated; many beautiful works of art were destroyed; embroidered religious garments, altar clothes, embellished altar curtains, Armenian rug, silk, cotton and wool factories were forever lost.

Fortunately, members of the Armenian American community saved some of the needle work and embroidery of their grandmothers and great grandmothers. These creations were either brought with them when they emigrated to America in the early 1900’s or were created once they resettled in the U.S. This exhibit shows examples of the beautiful lace, embroidery and carpets that were saved.

The exhibit is curated by noted local artist Kate Luchini, who served as Executive Director of the Lynn Museum from 2010-2014, and features items from the personal collections of several leaders in the local Armenian-American community including Mary Mooradian of Haverhill, Raffi Manjikian of Belmont, and Marie Bazarian of Watertown.

“Heartstrings” will be on display through June 17, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, at the Lynn Museum, 590 Washington Street, in the heart of downtown Lynn, Mass.

For more information on this and other Lynn Museum events, please call 781-581-6200 or visit www.lynnmuseum.org.