At Least Three Armenian Servicemen Killed in Azerbaijani Attack

Azerbaijani Forces Attack Northeastern Section of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border;

Armenian Defense Ministry Says At Least Seven Azerbaijani Servicemen Killed

YEREVAN (A.W.)—At least three Armenian servicemen were killed and several others were injured in an unprovoked Azerbaijani attack on the northeastern section of the border between the Armenia and Azerbaijan on Dec. 29.

Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan were killed in the attack, according to the Armenian Defense Ministry.

The Armenian Defense Ministry described the incident, which took place near the border village of Chinari, as an infiltration attempt by Azerbaijani Armed Forces, during which the Azerbaijani side used weapons of various caliber, including sniper rifles and grenade launchers.

According to Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovannisyan, Azerbaijani forces suffered up to seven losses as the Armenian troops “neutralized” the Azerbaijani attacks.

Azerbaijan’s Dec. 29 attack on Armenia comes almost eight months after it launched a full-blown attack on multiple positions of the Nagorno-Karabagh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Line of Contact (LoC) overnight on April 1-2.

In April, the Azerbaijani Army employed tanks, military helicopters, drones, and various caliber weapons in an assault that targeted the LoC on the southern, southeastern, and northeastern fronts. At least 91 Armenian servicemen and 9 civilians were killed by Azerbaijani troops in April.