ANC of Merrimack Valley Meet with Congressman Seth Moulton

SALEM, Mass. (A.W.)—The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of the Merrimack Valley met with Congressman Seth Moulton of Massachusetts’s 6th Congressional District, to discuss a wide range of issues of concern to the Armenian community.

“The meeting with Congressman Moulton provided a great opportunity to express our appreciation for his co-sponsorship of the resolutions on the Armenian Genocide and Genocide Against Christians and Other Minorities in the Middle East, and as a co-signer of the Royce Engel letter,” said Ara Jeknavorian, Merrimack Valley ANC co-chair. “Furthermore, the meeting helped Congressman Moulton become better acquainted with the Armenian community within the 6th Congressional District,” Jeknavorian added.

Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) endorsed Congressman Seth Moulton is a former American Marine Corps officer and a Democratic member of the United States House of Representatives. After graduating from Harvard University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in physics, Moulton joined the United States Marine Corps. He served four tours in the Iraq War. He entered politics in 2014, running for Massachusetts’s 6th Congressional District. He defeated former Republican State Senator Richard Tisei in the general election.