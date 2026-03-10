Purpose and Providence

In this article, we spoke with AYF-YOARF Junior U. Ani Manzo of the Providence “Varantian” Chapter. As a highly experienced and dedicated Junior, Ani reflects on her years of involvement, shares thoughtful insights gained through her leadership and participation, and offers her hopes for the future of the AYF Juniors and the broader Armenian community.

Ani Manzo is a 16-year-old sophomore at Notre Dame Academy in Worcester, Massachusetts, whose Armenian heritage is central to her identity. She is an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation and Sts. Vartanantz Church in Providence, Rhode Island, where she strengthens her connection to her faith, culture and community. As a passionate advocate for the Armenian Cause, U. Ani takes pride in honoring her ancestors, educating others about Armenian history and ensuring that Armenian voices continue to be heard.

How long have you been a member of the AYF, and what first inspired you to join?

I have been an active member of the AYF for six years now. I was originally inspired by my parents and their stories of their time in the AYF. I was especially inspired to join the Varantian chapter by my father who was a member from 1974 to 1985, and my mother, who was a member of the Worcester “Aram” Chapter before eventually serving on Central Executive.

What has your experience been like as an AYF Junior in the Providence “Varantian” Chapter?

My experience in the Providence Varantian Chapter has been life altering. I have served on the executive for five years, starting as treasurer and working my way up to president during my last year as a Junior. A major part of my experience in the AYF has been not just the meetings but the multitude of events and programs that come with it. I started attending AYF Camp Haiastan as a day camper in 2016, which led to me becoming an overnight camper for eight years. Through my AYF Junior journey, I have been blessed with many amazing opportunities and lifelong friendships, and I intend never to take that for granted.

What does being an AYF Junior mean to you personally?

Being an AYF Junior means carrying on the legacy of the members before me. It means doing everything I can to keep the membership and community as strong as it has always been even better. Being a Junior also means making connections with Juniors from all over the world and seeing the commonalities among yourselves.

How has being involved in the AYF helped you grow?

Being involved in the AYF has helped me develop and improve my leadership, social and independence skills. Having the opportunity to serve on the Junior executive from such a young age taught me how to be a leader and understand the different roles that come with it. This organization has made it possible for me to have the friends I always dreamed of and to grow socially. I feel lucky to be a part of something that gives me the opportunity to connect with Armenian youth from many different places.

It has also helped me improve my public speaking. I can now comfortably and confidently speak in a room full of people. An example of this was when I recently attended a Model United Nations conference at Boston University, where I had the opportunity to speak in my committee. Traveling to different AYF events has also played a major role in shaping my independence. Through my relationships within the AYF, I began visiting friends out of state as early as 13 to maintain the friendships I had built. These experiences helped me develop maturity while encouraging us to stay connected to our broader Armenian community.

Are there any initiatives or projects your chapter has worked on that made you feel especially proud?

As a chapter, we have initiated weekly meetups, which I am very proud of. It takes a lot of dedication from everyone involved, including the Seniors. We meet at church every Friday night, taking part in activities, meals and, of course, the meeting portion.

Looking ahead, what are your goals within the AYF, and how do you hope to stay involved as you grow older?

I will be transferring to the Senior chapter in December, where I hope to eventually take on a leadership role. I am looking forward to working at Camp Haiastan in the upcoming summers and applying for the AYF Armenia internship in the future. I also intend to continue helping the Junior chapter as I transition into becoming a Senior. Eventually, I would like to serve on Central Executive, following in my mother’s footsteps.

Overall, my journey in the AYF has been one of the most meaningful parts of my life. Through leadership, friendship and pride, it has shaped who I am today and who I hope to become in the future. Being an AYF Junior has taught me things I might never have learned otherwise, such as writing meeting minutes or collecting dues. I will always be grateful for everything the AYF has brought to my life.

As members of the Central Junior Council, it is inspiring to hear reflections like U. Ani’s. Her journey reflects the heart of the AYF Juniors: leadership, pride in our heritage and a deep commitment to community. From dedicated chapter member to president, U. Ani represents the strength and promise of our Eastern Region. We are proud to highlight voices like hers and look forward to seeing the impact she will continue to make as she transitions into the Senior ranks and carries our mission forward.