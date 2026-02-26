NewsDiaspora

Sarkis Karamekian honored in Brazil with “Pela Lei” Medal

Sarkis Karamekian was awarded Brazil's "Pela Lei" Medal of Honor

BRAZIL — Sarkis Karamekian was ceremonially awarded the “Pela Lei” honorary medal in Brazil in recognition of his service and contributions to Armenian-Brazilian relations.

The medal was bestowed by Dr. Carlos Alberto Maciel Romagnoli, president of the executive board of the 32nd Socialist Society of Veterans (Sociedade Veteranos de 32 – MMDC), honoring Karamekian’s high merit, dedication to law and country, and efforts to strengthen ties between Armenia and Brazil.

Following the presentation, Karamekian, on behalf of Grand Master Sovereign Prince Arman Avetisyan of the Supreme Military Sovereign Order of the Temple of Jerusalem – Order of Lusignan, presented a Certificate of Honor. The gesture symbolized continued cooperation, mutual respect and the deepening friendship between the two peoples.

The recognition reflects the growing ties between Armenia and Brazil, as well as a shared commitment to legal principles and international cooperation.

This article was written by Inessa Asryan Karamekian.

