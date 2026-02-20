“Yotqar” blends ancient melodies with contemporary beats

Coming soon to an Armenian dance club near you: Hayk Karoyi’s new album, “Yotqar!”

Releasing today on all streaming and digital download platforms (and soon on vinyl), “Yotqar” is a unique fusion of Armenian folk music and electronic beats from Hayk Karoyi.

Karoyi is a multi-instrumentalist, DJ and electronic producer, who draws from the extensive musical catalog of his Armenian and Levantine heritage to create a wholly new experience for contemporary audiences. Specializing in Armenian woodwinds, Karoyi expertly weaves together traditional melodies and techno beats into a rich multicultural tapestry called “Yotqar.”

Translating to “seven stones,” “Yotqar” contains seven songs, ranging from the exploratory “Woudouk” to the hypnotic “Dumdamta” and the almost-spiritual “Ooooooof.” “Yotqar” blends seemingly disparate sounds, times and places; joining East, West and everywhere in between.

The eclectic album begins with the primal, organic sounds of “AR,” coupling the call of woodwinds with field recordings from the Caucasus region. The rustling of leaves, gusts of wind and wavering calls in the distance evoke a sense of movement — migration, displacement, wandering — not knowing where to call home.

“Qami” brings in birdsong, whispers of the woodwinds and heavy bass, adding urgency to the continued sense of movement, like running through trees in a forest.

In “Ghashang,” [meaning, “beautiful” in the Artsakh dialect] the enduring bass beat and interspersed woodwind create a familiar shoorch bar melody, while the bouncy electronic sounds add a dynamism and newness to it.

The title track, “Yotqar,” is a perfect fusion of traditional instrumentation and electronic dance music. Trance-like and repeating, it calls out — a call to prayer or perhaps a call to dance?

The album also features the work of talented percussionist Ero Aslanyan on the tracks “Woudouk” and “Ooooooof.” Aslanyan takes inspiration from his Armenian cultural background and diverse musical experience to reinterpret the rhythms of our ancestors.

“Yotqar” is a testament to our culture, showcasing a people who are not just surviving, but thriving in a global landscape of art and music. Karoyi creates a new sound from centuries-old instruments, channeling ancient spirits directly into our headphones.

The album was released by record label Discotchari (“disco” + “kotchari”), founded by Zachary Asdourian and Anaïs Gyulbudaghyan. Discotchari’s mission is to ensure Armenian music thrives by extending the limits of music from the diaspora and supporting under-exposed dance music from around the world. The label recently released a compilation album of Iranian diaspora pop music from the ‘80s and ‘90s, entitled “Tehrangeles Vice,” which was named one of the Top Compilations of 2025 by DJ Magazine.

“Yotqar” is out now on all streaming and digital download platforms. You can pre-order the limited-edition vinyl, releasing on March 13. Follow Hayk Karoyi (@HaykKaroyi) and Discotchari (@Discotchari) on social media to keep up with new releases.

All photos are courtesy of Discotchari and Hayk Karoyi.