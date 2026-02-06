Creating confidence: How one woman built a skincare brand that celebrates aging

It was one of those sunny Yerevan mornings when Arpi Barseghyan, founder of the Armenian skincare brand Bnatur, entered the metro and noticed an 80-year-old woman. She wore red lipstick and a scarf around her neck and was impeccably dressed. Yet, her beauty was not in her tidiness; it was in her sparkling eyes and shining skin.

Ever since then, whenever Arpi saw the woman on the metro, she would sit beside her and admire her glowing complexion. At that time, Arpi herself was struggling with skin problems and searching for effective ways to care for her skin without wasting money.

Now, sitting in the office of Bnatur, the natural skincare brand she founded in 2014, it’s hard to believe that Arpi started her business after leaving a public sector job to pursue a dream. Initially, she created natural soaps and lip balms. Today, the brand’s wide product range is proof that the journey was worth it.

“When I reflect on the past, I see it all started as a hobby. I wasn’t trying to establish a business; I was just looking for ways to create skincare products that would help me and other women,” Arpi recalled.

Along the way, she and her family-run team made many mistakes, but Arpi sees them as lessons. She describes herself as deeply customer-focused, noting that Bnatur has always been about emotions — even though business requires careful calculation. “One must clearly distinguish business from personal attitudes; otherwise, failures and gaps are inevitable.”



“When we became an LLC in 2019, my son ran the numbers and was shocked,” Arpi said, laughing. “He said to me, ‘Mom, you literally sold your products as gifts!’”

The year 2025 proved transformative for many Armenian brands. Changes in tax policy created significant challenges, forcing many companies to either completely revise their pricing strategies or shut down altogether. Bnatur also felt the impact, but Arpi is proud that the business managed to grow despite the difficult period.

Bnatur’s laboratory, where the products are made, is located next to Arpi’s home, blurring the boundary between her roles as an entrepreneur and an Armenian woman. Balancing life as a mother, wife and grandmother can be challenging. In 2025, Arpi underwent a personal transformation, realizing that while empathy is crucial, difficult choices are, at times, unavoidable.

“Sometimes, you have to choose between being comfortable for everyone and choosing yourself,” she explained. “That doesn’t mean being egocentric; it means defining your priorities for a certain period.”

“Bnatur has always been a passion,” she added. “I love creating products and thinking about women who feel beautiful after using them. At the same time, I try to maintain boundaries between business and customers.”

Rather than focusing on tax policy changes that affect pricing, Arpi said she prioritizes educating customers on how to use the products, which types to choose and what works best for their needs.

Most of Bnatur’s ingredients are sourced in Armenia, except for those unavailable locally. Arpi emphasized that the brand aims to create an ecosystem in which not only Bnatur grows, but other Armenian businesses benefit, too. Packaging, design services and other components are sourced from local manufacturers, fostering inclusivity and promoting the development of Armenia’s business sector. “This creates an overall production chain where all participants are connected and must cooperate to support each other,” she stated.

Recently, Arpi has begun posting short videos on social media, showing her team at work producing Bnatur products. Some items are entirely handmade by Arpi herself. She explained that during production, she avoids distractions, as even a small mistake can affect the final product.

Before items reach the market, Arpi tests them on her own skin — her way of ensuring everything is perfect before laboratory analysis. The behind-the-scenes reels, shared on Instagram and Facebook, have gone viral, favoring a natural voice and authentic process over polished advertisements.

“I’ve decided to identify myself with Bnatur, because it reflects reality. Every product I make, I test on my skin. This builds trust with our customers, who know we meticulously work on every detail before it reaches them,” Arpi told the Weekly.

For women in their 50s, promoting natural aging is essential. Arpi questions why a 55-year-old should look 20, emphasizing that every age is beautiful. Taking care of oneself, using high-quality products, spending time with family and friends and eating healthily are central to aging gracefully.

Arpi enjoys spending time in nature, talking to her flowers in the garden and connecting physically with the soil — activities she says bring inner peace and inspire new product ideas to help women feel healthy and beautiful. She may spend an hour explaining to a customer how a product works and how to prevent skin problems; this is Arpi, a woman who admires women of every age.

From the Yerevan metro, where she first admired the confidence and radiance of an 80-year-old stranger, to her home laboratory, Arpi has built a brand that celebrates natural beauty, personal care and self-respect. Her journey shows that real success is not just about growth or profit; it is about creating products that empower women, nurture confidence and honor every stage of life.

In her hands, skincare becomes a ritual; a lesson in self-love and a bridge between generations.