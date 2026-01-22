With nature’s colors and sincerity: Inside Davit Minasyan’s canvas

In the cold days of December, as Yerevan was wrapped in winter’s breath, young artist Davit Minasyan created a true island of warmth. He opened his solo exhibition, A Piece of Nature, at the Pyunik Development Center (Buzand 3/1) in Yerevan.

Our conversation with Minasyan began with a search for roots and identity. Although he was born and lives in the nation’s capital, the character of his grandfather from Aparan and the tranquility of his maternal family’s village, Zovaber in the Kotayk region, are deeply embedded in his artistic vision.

At just 19 years old, Minasyan has already created more than 100 landscapes and mounted his third solo exhibition.

Minasyan’s love for art began at age 7, when he first stepped into the Avet Terterian School of Art. He recalls with a smile his first work, now displayed under glass in a prominent corner of the exhibition. At the time, he did not yet own his own brushes. His teacher handed him a piece of paper and offered a simple prompt: “Paint a universe.”

Today, as a graduating student at the Panos Terlemezian State College of Fine Arts, Minasyan admits that he can no longer paint the way he did then.

His brush has since grown more disciplined and mature, but the sincerity of that first “universe” remains an internal benchmark — one he continues to measure himself against.

Nature as teacher and inspiration

Born in 2006, Minasyan defies easy assumptions about age. In conversation, generational boundaries seem to dissolve; he comes across as notably mature and self-possessed, compared with many of his peers. The artist explains this simply: “From a young age, I have always interacted with those older than me.”

That maturity is evident in every sentence. He knows where he is going and why. Even as he prepares for mandatory military service, Minasyan is already thinking about how not to leave his work unfinished.

For the young artist, the Armenian landscape is not merely a subject but a state of mind. Minasyan prefers to paint en plein air, immersed in nature itself. He says the open vistas of Meghradzor, Stepanavan and Aparan offer him his richest creative scenes.

In his work, color takes on a life of its own. Autumn is dominated by yellow, summer by green. Yet, as the artist notes, a closer look reveals countless shades within that green. He searches for angles and images that often escape the everyday eye, capturing perspectives that might otherwise go unnoticed.

The summer conscription is approaching, and Minasyan is among the young men who must leave for mandatory military service. For many, the army represents a pause in creativity, but for him, it is an opportunity to discover new colors.

“After the army, I will organize an exhibition on that theme,” he says confidently.

33 canvases and a piece of faith

Exactly 33 canvases are on display in the A Piece of Nature exhibition. For Minasyan, the number is intentional. His motto is, “Nothing happens by chance in this life.” In each canvas, he seeks to reflect his spiritual connection with God and nature. That connection will be most vividly seen in his diploma work, the theme of which is still being selected.

At the end of the conversation, Minasyan emphasizes the role of his parents in his life. He notes with gratitude that if they had not recognized his talent at age 7, he would not be where he is today. Minasyan dreams of opening his own studio and passing his knowledge to the next generation, while remaining as sincere and faithful to his colors as ever.

Davit Minasyan’s art is like a clear mountain spring: pure, sincere and deep. The “piece of nature” in his canvases is, in effect, a large piece of his homeland, painted with love and faith. Looking at his works, it becomes clear that true talent lies not in years, but in the flight of the soul. Minasyan is preparing to serve his homeland, taking his brush with him, while we await the new colors he will bring back — a testament to peace and selfless devotion.

Art never goes silent; it simply changes address, moving from the studio to the national borders, where every sunrise is a new canvas and every soldier is a heroic story.

All photos are courtesy of Davit Minasyan unless otherwise noted.