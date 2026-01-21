In memory of Vartkes Moses (‘Gus’) Guzelian

Vartkes Moses (‘Gus’) Guzelian, 96, of Waltham, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2026 from heart failure, with his loving wife by his side.

Born on Feb. 14, 1929, Vartkes was the devoted son of the late Mihran and Makrouhie (Tufenkjian) Guzelian. He was born in Somerville and spent his early childhood in Cambridge and Somerville before moving to Roxbury. As an adult, he lived in Brookline for many years before spending the last several years in Waltham. He spent portions of summers for over 50 years in Nova Scotia, his wife’s childhood home.

In Roxbury, he worked in the family’s corner grocery store beginning when he was still a boy. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and upon his return attended Boston University, graduating with a degree in accounting. He started his career as a stockbroker, then moved into the retail men’s clothing business, owning two stores with his brother and in his later years working for Brooks Brothers in Chestnut Hill, finally retiring in his late 70s.

In a most serendipitous crossing of paths, he met Audrey Walsh, who would become the love of his life and his wife of 58 years. Together, they raised two sons, Andrew and Edward. His beloved family was the main focus of his life, and he felt particularly blessed to be able to spend a large amount of time with his grandchildren, Mark and Peter. His family loved him dearly and looked to him for inspiration, guidance and support. They will miss him greatly.

In addition to his family and his work, Vartkes was active in St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, serving on the Board of Trustees and volunteering at many events and activities over several decades. He also enjoyed golf and could often be found at Putterham Meadows in Brookline. He was fortunate to be able to continue playing until he was 90 and accumulated four holes-in-one over his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey, sons Andrew (Alice) of Belmont and Edward (Madellaine) of Burbank, Calif., grandsons Mark and Peter, brother Astor (Lucy), nephews Michael (Susan) and Eric (Amy) and niece Gail (Ron).

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Guzelian.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, Mass., followed by interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Mass. Prior to the funeral services, a visitation will be held in the sanctuary of St. Stephen’s from 10 to 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown, Mass..