MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan responds to asset inquiry targeting family members

YEREVAN — On Dec. 31, 2025, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of parliament from the “Hayastan” parliamentary faction and a representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Supreme Body in Armenia, published a public statement in response to notifications issued by the Prosecutor General’s Office concerning an inquiry into the possible illegal origin of property linked to him and several family members.

The notifications, issued by the Department for Confiscation of Illegally Originated Property and published on the Azdarar public notices website on Dec. 30, were sent to Saghatelyan’s wife, father and several other relatives. The notices cite Articles 16 and 17 of the RA Law on the Confiscation of Illegally Originated Property and state that a review is underway, with recipients granted one month to review the materials and submit their position.

The following is a translation of a statement by Ishkhan Saghatelyan, originally published in Armenian on ARFD.am and on his official Facebook page.

I have received a notice from the Prosecutor General’s Office regarding the initiation of proceedings to confiscate — effectively, to expropriate — a number of properties belonging to me, my family members and relatives.

After reviewing the notice, one can only laugh at those who issued the order and feel pity for those carrying it out.

For now, I will only note that the Prosecutor General’s Office, on illogical and unlawful grounds, has classified as “illicit property” assets that are in fact the lawful property of me and my family members — property created through their years of work — solely for the purpose of presenting the public with a list and staging yet another show.

This is simply another manifestation of Pashinyan’s vindictiveness and small-mindedness.

I have no reason for concern. Check and investigate as much as you wish: behind everything I own are the years of hard, honest labor of me and my family members. You and your circle, however, have much to think about and much to explain.

Finally, unlike you, I have not extorted people through blackmail, I have not written commissioned articles, I have not won state tenders, nor have I held high office (only four months — from June to October 2018 — as governor of Gegharkunik Province) through which I could have enriched myself unlawfully.

P.S. For years, I have not spoken publicly about my family’s work, the jobs we have created or the taxes we have paid to the state.

However, the current situation is likely the best opportunity to address all of this and to present the public with detailed, documented facts — which I will certainly do in the near future.

I simply will not allow my family’s years of labor and achievements, or our name, to be tarnished or stigmatized.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan

Representative of the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia

Member of Parliament, “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia