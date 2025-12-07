She is a survivor

It was 11:41 a.m. on December 7, 1988, when 18-year-old Anahid Dilakian sat at her workstation on the second floor of a sewing factory in Spitak, Armenia. In a moment, her life would never be the same. The factory shook so severely, many thought a bomb had hit the building. It was, as Anahit later learned, a strong earthquake that claimed tens of thousands of lives, including her father’s.

From where Anahid sat, the floor opened and swallowed her and the ceiling above. When she regained consciousness, her arm and leg were pinned under a cement block. She was left dangling for 17 hours before hearing her brother’s voice as he came to rescue her. Eight large cement blocks had to be removed, the last one requiring a car jack.

This is the story of my aunt, a member of our Armenian community in Detroit. I have always looked up to her and wondered how she manages to smile every day and bring out the best in everything.

Auntie Anahid suffered many injuries – internal and external. Initially, the hospital planned to amputate both arms and her leg. She was not given much hope; her heart stopped three times, and she required three months of dialysis. Yet, she refused to give up.

Searching for a miracle, Anahid’s family airlifted her to Russia, where she underwent eight months of treatment. After multiple surgeries and years of physical therapy, doctors were able to save her limbs. Her sister later gave her a pair of four-inch heels as a surprise challenge — and with determination, Anahid learned to walk in them. What an achievement!

Back in her Armenian village, Anahid was often treated like a disabled person, which frustrated her. She did not want pity or to be stared at for her scars. She was alive, strong and determined to rebuild her life. She moved to the United States, where people saw her — not her injuries — and she grew stronger, both mentally and physically.

Despite limited movement in her hands, Anahid lives life fully. She works as a nail technician and bakes for her family and community. Most people she meets never know the tragedy she survived.

Auntie Anahid believes in choosing positivity and happiness, regardless of circumstances. Love and perseverance have helped her overcome every challenge, and she has vowed to never dwell on her earthquake experience. She is my hero, and her amazing spirit encourages me to be strong, courageous and joyful in my own life.

Last summer, I had the opportunity to visit Auntie Anahid’s home and the site of the sewing factory in Spitak. Her 92-year-old mother still lives in their restored home and gave us a tour of her beautiful garden, followed by a delicious dinner in their loving home. The sewing factory no longer exists, but I felt emotional standing on the site of so much devastation. The 1988 earthquake devastated countless lives. Structures crumbled, homes were destroyed and loved ones were gone.

I took a picture with Auntie Anahid on that very spot where many lives were lost and where her life was forever changed. She shared every detail of her experience with me, yet smiled brightly in the picture that followed — no hint of sadness or remorse in her eyes. Auntie Anahid embodies positivity and determination, always striving to make every day better than the last.