AYF Camp Haiastan welcomes new board member, looks ahead to 2026 season

FRANKLIN, Mass. — As AYF Camp Haiastan reflects on another successful year and looks forward to 2026, the Board of Directors is excited to announce the addition of a new member, open applications for summer staff and details about upcoming celebrations marking a milestone in the Camp’s history.

Welcoming Karine Shnorhokian to the Board

AYF Camp Haiastan is delighted to welcome Karine Shnorhokian to its Board of Directors. Originally from Chicago, Shnorhokian has long been an active member of Armenian organizations, including AYF, Hamazkayin, Homenetmen, ANCA and the ARF. She first discovered Camp Haiastan after winning the annual AYF essay contest (winning prize was a campership to camp) and attending as a camper in 1998 — an experience that sparked her lifelong connection to “the greatest place on earth.”

A former executive director of the ANCA Eastern Region, Shnorhokian empowered activists through education and outreach — including visits to Camp Haiastan and other community events. Professionally, she serves as chief clinical officer for CareOne LLC, overseeing clinical operations across more than 60 skilled nursing facilities in New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Shnorhokian resides in Old Tappan, New Jersey, with her husband, Vahig, and their three children — Aren (14, a six-year camper), Aleen (11, a four-year camper) and Armen (8, a future camper). She is also president of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Case Management Association and serves on the AYF New Jersey 2026 Olympics Steering Committee.

The Camp also extends heartfelt thanks to Sarine Adishian for her six years of dedicated service on the Board of Directors. Her leadership, vision and commitment have been invaluable in advancing Camp Haiastan’s mission and ensuring its continued success.

Now accepting staff applications

AYF Camp Haiastan is now accepting staff applications for the upcoming season. From counselors and program specialists to department leads and support staff, there are opportunities for motivated individuals who want to make a difference while enjoying an unforgettable summer in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Interested applicants can learn more and apply online.

2026 Camp dates and registration

The 2026 sessions are already on the horizon! Registration will officially open in January 2026, and families are encouraged to register early as sessions fill quickly. We will once again offer both overnight and day programs, ensuring there’s a Camp Haiastan experience for every age.

Save the date: 75th Anniversary celebration

Mark your calendars for October 10, 2026, when Camp Haiastan will host its 75th Anniversary “Meet Me Under the Trees” Celebration — an event to honor decades of memories, friendships and community. More details will be shared in the coming months. For now, make sure to save the date.

Get involved

AYF Camp Haiastan thrives thanks to the passion and dedication of its extended community. There are many ways to get involved, from volunteering to serving on a committee to donating or participating in events. Whether you’re a former camper, parent or friend of Camp, your support helps ensure that the next generation experiences the same magic under the trees. Complete the interest form to get involved.

Looking ahead

As preparations begin for another season, we look ahead not only to the anticipated arrival of summer but also to the months beyond August. Our strong foundation continues to shine: returning campers year after year, a dedicated Board, supportive families and a long-standing reputation for providing safe, meaningful and joyful Armenian experiences.

Building on this momentum, the Camp is exploring new opportunities to deepen its mission — strengthening what it means for young people to truly feel Armenian, expanding Armenian-language exposure, enhancing programming with professional educators and developing staff through continued partnership with the AYF.

Future goals also include broadening outreach to families whose children have not returned, connecting with communities across the country and enriching teen programming through focused feedback. With this blend of tradition, reflection and innovation, the camp is poised to grow thoughtfully while staying true to the AYF message that has guided it for generations.

For updates and opportunities to connect, please visit camphaiastan.org and follow AYF Camp Haiastan on Facebook and Instagram.