ANCA to host Nationwide Townhall on grassroots mobilization for pro-Armenian priorities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) will host a Nationwide Townhall this Thursday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST via Zoom, bringing together Armenian Americans and supporters from across the country for a comprehensive discussion of advocacy priorities, legislative initiatives, electoral engagement and youth empowerment programs.

Armenian Americans and pro-Armenian advocates can register for the free online event at https://anca.org/townhall.

“This townhall represents an important opportunity for our community to hear directly from the ANCA about our legislative strategy and how every Armenian American and ally can make a difference,” stated ANCA National Grassroots Director Gev Iskajyan. “We’re at a critical moment where sustained advocacy and coordinated action can produce real results for Armenia, Artsakh and our community.”

The virtual townhall — organized in coordination with the ANCA Eastern Region, ANCA Western Region and chapters across the country — will provide insight into ANCA’s strategic efforts to rally the Armenian-American community, leverage coalition partners, engage faith-based allies and mobilize Congressional support across multiple critical fronts. ANCA is focused on securing Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian hostages, enforcing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act and banning all U.S. military aid to the Azerbaijani government. The organization continues to push for Magnitsky Sanctions against Azerbaijani war criminals and is leading efforts for a UN resolution on the return of Armenians to Artsakh.

ANCA’s legislative agenda also includes pressuring Turkey to end its denial of the Armenian Genocide, blocking U.S. financing for weapons sales to Ankara and Baku, defending Jerusalem’s at-risk Armenian Christian Quarter and protecting Artsakh’s sacred Christian and cultural heritage.

The townhall will also highlight ANCA’s youth empowerment programs, showcasing the exciting work being done to engage and mobilize the next generation of Armenian-American leaders and advocates. These programs are designed to equip young activists with the tools, knowledge and connections needed to carry forward the community’s advocacy mission.