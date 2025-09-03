The day after the AYF Olympics

For AYF Armenians, the annual Olympics is a very special time. We build a community in one of our cities that lasts three or four days, filled with non-stop activities. It becomes a uniquely American-Armenian space—last year in Detroit, this year in Boston.

We gather to watch current AYFers compete with gusto and fraternity in golf, tennis, swimming, softball, track and field. We see old friends and catch-up. We make new friends and we mourn those who have passed on since the last Olympics.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We celebrate our heritage both here and in Armenia. We discuss the state of the homeland and precarious “peace” agreement with those whose ultimate goal is not a lasting peace. We would not be AYFers or AYF alumni if we did not. But the Olympics weekend is, above all, a time to celebrate our Armenian lives and lifestyle.

The weekend peaks with the Olympic Grand Ball. The athletes are awarded their trophies to the cheers of the masses gathered around the stage. Chapters cheer loudly when their point totals are read, especially the top three, which receive trophies. Each winning chapter dances around its trophy to the delight of all present.

This year, that Olympic Grand Ball seemed to be a bigger celebration, a more energetic dance, than usual. It was the culmination of many factors, in my humble view. Everyone was delighted to be in Boston, in the center of town, at a grand old hotel. Those of us old enough remember being at the same hotel and ballroom in 1971—the year I graduated from high school.

The weather was as good as at any Olympics in recent memory, with perfect conditions for the softball tournament on Saturday and track and field on Sunday. Probably the most important factor was how well the Boston Steering Committee planned and executed every aspect of the Olympic weekend. I heard fewer complaints or critiques than at any Olympics I have covered for the Weekly.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

From what I understand, 1,500 Hye Passes were sold and another 400 tickets were sold just for the Sunday Olympic Grand Ball. The classic Grand Ballroom was packed with Armenians who brought incredible energy into the room. The band of Khatchig Jingirian, Mal Barsamian, Steve Vosbikian, Rich Berberian, Ara Dinkjian, Ron Tutunjian, Jim Kzirian and Ara Kzirian brought their own energy, as well. The band and the dancers fed off each other’s energy in a way I have not seen in many years, making for one of the best Olympic Grand Balls ever—and that is saying a lot.

Think this is an overstatement?

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Check the postings on social media. Everyone is reveling and basking in the glow of the weekend. There was very little mention of the post-Olympic blues we usually see. There is always something magical about the AYF Olympic weekend but this one seemed to take the magic to another level. Note that none of the photos in this wrap-up daily article are mine—they are all taken from social media.

I want to thank the Armenian Weekly editor Lilly Torosyan for posting my daily articles promptly. It was a real pleasure working with her.

And be sure to look out for the Armenian Weekly Special Olympics issue, which will be a full-color print magazine for the very first time. I encourage you to sponsor a page, if you can.

Tebi New Jersey in 2026!