New two-volume history chronicles Armenian Church under Soviet rule

LONDON—The Gomidas Institute has announced the publication of Catholicos and Commissar: The Armenian Church Under the Soviet Regime, a landmark two-volume history by British historian Felix Corley. Spanning nearly 1,600 pages, the study is the most comprehensive account to date of how the Armenian Apostolic Church endured, adapted and ultimately re-emerged as a pillar of Armenian national identity during the Soviet era.

Drawing on rare archival documents, memoirs and interviews, Corley charts the tumultuous relationship between the Soviet state and one of the world’s oldest Christian traditions. The work captures both the ruthless strategies of repression employed by the Kremlin and the subtle tactics of resilience deployed by church leaders to keep faith alive across seven decades of dictatorship.

Volume I: From Revolution to Purge

The first volume traces the story from the upheavals of 1917 through the devastation of Stalin’s Great Terror. After the Bolshevik Revolution, church lands were seized, schools shuttered and clergy persecuted. By 1938, Catholicos Khoren had been murdered and almost every parish across Soviet Armenia was closed. Yet, after World War II, Stalin permitted the election of a new Catholicos, Gevorg VI, whose carefully managed cooperation with the regime allowed the church to regain limited visibility.

Volume II: Vazgen I and the Road to Independence

The second volume follows the extraordinary tenure of Vazgen I, who led the Armenian Church from 1955 to 1994. Appointed under KGB oversight, Vazgen outwardly endorsed Soviet policies while quietly expanding the Church’s reach at home and abroad. Seminaries were revived, ties to diaspora parishes cautiously restored and the Church became a symbol of unity during the crises of the late 1980s—from the Karabakh conflict to the 1988 earthquake. By the time of Armenia’s independence in 1991, Vazgen had positioned the Church as a central force in national life.

A story of survival and identity

Corley’s twin volumes reveal the delicate balance of complicity and resistance that defined the Armenian Church’s Soviet experience. They show how an institution that was nearly annihilated in the 1930s re-emerged decades later as a spiritual and cultural bedrock of the Armenian nation. With meticulous use of official Soviet archives, once-restricted church records and personal testimonies, the books combine solid academic rigor with narrative clarity, making them an essential contribution to both religious and Soviet history.

“This is not simply a history of persecution,” wrote the Gomidas Institute in its release, “but of endurance, revival and the power of communal faith to shape identity under the harshest of regimes.”

Publication details

Felix Corley, Catholicos and Commissar: The Armenian Church Under the Soviet Regime (Volume 1), London: Gomidas Institute, 2025, pp. i-xlii +1-698 pp., chronology, maps, ISBN 978-1-909382-84-8, pb., UK£60.00 /US$80.00

Felix Corley, Catholicos and Commissar: The Armenian Church Under the Soviet Regime (Volume 2), London : Gomidas Institute, 2025, pp. 699-1492, biblio., index., ISBN 978-1-909382-85-5, pb., UK£60.00 /US$80.00

This article was written by Nora Vosbigian