Statement from the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Bureau

On August 8, 2025, through the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump, the United States, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a joint declaration in Washington, D.C., which not only fails to reflect the state and national interests of the Republic of Armenia but is also a blow to Armenia’s sovereignty.

The political course adopted by the ruling administration of the Republic of Armenia, along with its unbalanced decisions, has been undertaken in conditions of secrecy. These trample upon the collective rights and vital interests of the Armenian people, create new security challenges and threats, undermine the military-political balance in the region, and jeopardize the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia—calling into question the very existence of the Armenian statehood.

Under the cover of constant falsehoods, empty promises and demagoguery, the interests of Armenia and the Armenian people have been trampled. This inherently anti-state declaration—reflecting the anti-national and short-sighted policy adopted by the ruling administration—has a single aim: to ensure the reproduction of the ruling administration that serves foreign interests, at the cost of Armenia’s rights, turning Armenia into an arena for geopolitical confrontation.

Given Azerbaijan’s continuous preconditions, the genocidal actions carried out against the Armenians of Artsakh, the ethnic cleansing and complete depopulation of Artsakh, the occupation of Republic of Armenia territories, the sham trials taking place in Baku, the violation of the right of Artsakh Armenians to return and the willful blindness of major powers to all of this in pursuit of their own interests—establishing an atmosphere of trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not only unrealistic, but capitulatory in nature.

Accordingly:

We declare that the Artsakh conflict is not resolved and the international community—particularly the OSCE, as the only platform with a legitimate international mandate to address this issue—should work toward its resolution.

We emphasize that the signed declaration, in essence, legitimizes the idea of a “corridor” and serves exclusively Azerbaijani interests.

We affirm that granting Azerbaijan “unimpeded communication” through the territory of the Republic of Armenia, under any name or status, in reality constitutes the implementation of a “Turan corridor” and is an infringement upon Armenia’s sovereignty.

We demand the withdrawal of Azerbaijan’s armed forces from the territory of the Republic of Armenia, the immediate release of Artsakh’s political and military hostages and the creation of conditions for the collective, safe, guaranteed and dignified return of the Artsakh Armenian population.

We are convinced that the status quo formed as a result of military actions and genocidal crimes cannot lead to lasting peace.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation remains committed to the international principles of establishing democracy, justice, and dignified peace.

ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Bureau

August 9, 2025