Azerbaijan and Türkiye: Israel’s strategic partners in regional aggression

On February 27, 2025, jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK) Abdullah Öcalan called on the group to disarm and dissolve.

Öcalan was arrested in Kenya on February 15, 1999, on his way to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after leaving the Greek embassy. His arrest was carried out in collaboration with the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Israeli Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations (Mossad). Öcalan’s arrest sparked outrage among Kurdish communities worldwide, leading to protests outside Israeli embassies. In Berlin, a group of PKK supporters attempted to attack the Israeli consulate, resulting in Israeli guards killing four Kurds and wounding 16 others.

When the Syrian uprisings erupted on March 15, 2011 against the Bashar al-Assad regime, Türkiye and Israel supported the fighters opposing the regime. On December 8, 2024—amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal aggression in Gaza—Türkiye openly helped opposition fighters invade Syria across its border. The result was the fall of the Assad regime and Israel’s occupation of strategic Syrian territory. Today, Türkiye and Israel are reportedly planning a joint, dirty and deliberate operation in Syria—the results of which only God knows.

On September 27, 2020, the Second Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) War broke out, ending in Azerbaijan’s victory—largely aided by support from Israeli forces. On September 19, 2023, again with Israeli assistance, Azerbaijan launched a military offensive that led to the dissolution of the Republic of Artsakh and the mass displacement of its Armenian population. Armenians consider this act a genocide.

Coincidentally and ironically, just 18 days later—on October 7, 2023—the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) attacked the Israeli territories surrounding the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with a widespread and disproportionate armed attack on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, which continues to this day, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians—a move the international community has condemned as genocidal.

On June 13, 2025, Azerbaijan assisted Israel in launching an attack on Iran, targeting key military and nuclear facilities, killing military and political leaders as well as numerous civilians. At the time, Israeli drones were spotted flying from neighboring Azerbaijan toward Iranian territory. Azerbaijan also recruited ethnic Azerbaijanis as agents and spies, deploying them to Iran on behalf of Israel.

Azerbaijan now uses its capital, Baku, as a hub for covert meetings between Israeli and Turkish ministers, as well as a treacherous meeting between Israel and the new regime in Syria. On July 12, 2025, during a visit by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Azerbaijan, Syrian and Israeli officials reportedly held a side meeting with undisclosed outcomes.

The following day, armed conflict erupted between Druze and Bedouin communities in Syria. The Israeli military openly intervened on behalf of the Druze—attacking both Bedouin and Syrian government forces, and continue to intervene politically and militarily in the country to this day. The most notable of these interventions occurred on July 16, 2025, when Israel launched a dramatic airstrike near Syria’s Presidential Palace and military headquarters in Damascus—in full view of both Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Nowadays, Israel and Türkiye continue to coordinate behind closed doors, plotting the division of Syria.

Dr. Gaby Kevorkian

Armenian Quarter, Jerusalem