ANCA summer interns hit Capitol Hill to advance Armenian American policy priorities

WASHINGTON—A bright and committed group of Armenian American students from across the United States and Canada are participating in the Armenian National Committee of America’s (ANCA) 39th annual Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship and the Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship—signature programs that develop the next generation of Armenian American leaders. New this year is a joint legal internship in partnership with the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights (ALC), bringing a legal component to the ANCA’s advocacy for international justice and human rights.

This year’s Leo Sarkisian interns—Diana Arakelian, Ani Astour, Anna Babayan, Victoria Danielyan, Areg Horoupian, Kail McHugh, Melina Mnatsakanyan, Maria Muradyan and Vartan Yildiz—are joined by Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellow Lori Tamzarian and joint ANCA-ALC legal intern Christina Chragian for an intensive six-week program based in Washington, D.C.

“For nearly four decades, the ANCA has empowered the next generation of Armenian American leaders through the Leo Sarkisian program and Maral Melkonian Fellowship. This year’s interns embody the same passion and purpose that have defined our community’s advocacy for justice,” stated Michael Tatevossian, 2025 ANCA Summer Program Director. “Their daily efforts—from meetings with Members of Congress to engaging in policy briefings—underscore their deep commitment to Armenia, Artsakh and advancing the Armenian Cause.”

Interns are advancing key legislative and human rights priorities, including enforcing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, imposing Magnitsky sanctions against Azerbaijani officials, supporting the collective right of return of Artsakh Armenians and opposing U.S. military assistance and arms sales to the Aliyev regime. They are engaging all 535 Congressional offices weekly, and recently met with Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) to discuss U.S. efforts to secure Azerbaijan’s immediate release of Armenian hostages. Interns also took part in a luncheon with members of the Congressional Armenian Staff Association, held during the ANCA’s Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day, gaining insights on careers on Capitol Hill.

The ANCA LSI and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship are integral parts of the ANCA’s youth empowerment and professional development efforts, including the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, which helps university students and graduates find internships and permanent positions in Congressional offices, as well as a host of other government agencies and policy groups. The ANCA also hosts the Rising Leaders career development program for university students, the Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer academy for high school students and the Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Days to expand youth civic engagement.

Established in 1986 and named after the ANCA Eastern US leader Leo Sarkisian, a pioneer of ANCA grassroots advocacy, the LSI program is a cornerstone of the ANCA’s nationwide efforts to educate, motivate and activate Armenian American youth to expand advocacy efforts in their hometowns and campuses. It was augmented in 2019 with the establishment of the Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship, established as a living legacy to a devoted youth leader whose community activism and commitment to the Armenian homeland continue to inspire new generations of young Armenian Americans.

During the six-week Washington, DC program, interns live at the Aramian House, named in honor of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, Rhode Island and located a short distance from the ANCA’s Washington, D.C. headquarters.

Meet the 2025 ANCA Leo Sarkisian Interns:

Diana Arakelian, of Los Angeles, Calif., is a political science major at the University of California, San Diego. Her academic interest in the structure and influence of government institutions has shaped her commitment to civic engagement and Armenian advocacy. Diana was drawn to the Leo Sarkisian Internship by its focus on empowering youth with the skills and tools needed to navigate policymaking spaces and make a lasting impact. Looking ahead, she hopes to advance the Armenian Cause as a nonprofit leader and attorney, with a focus on education and humanitarian initiatives that serve the Armenian people and diaspora communities worldwide.

“As a political science student, I’ve come to understand the power of governmental institutions and the significant influence of those who serve within them, which motivates me to be an active participant in the process. What inspired me to apply for the Leo Sarkisian Internship Program is this very belief, as it equips young advocates with the tools and skills needed to step confidently into those spaces and make a meaningful difference,” stated Arakelian.

Ani Astour, of Toronto, Ontario, is studying political science with a minor in Near and Middle Eastern Civilizations at the University of Toronto. Driven by a passion for both politics and Armenian advocacy, she views the Leo Sarkisian Internship as the ideal opportunity to serve the Armenian nation through informed political engagement. Her commitment to advancing Hai Tahd is rooted in a desire to seek justice and recognition for the Armenian people. Looking ahead, Ani aspires to pursue a career in policy, advocacy or public service, using her education to make a lasting impact for her community and homeland.

“What inspired me to do this program is my non stop growing passion to serve my community and our nation. With respect to all the community service I have done throughout the many different Armenian organizations; the Leo Sarkisian Internship allows me to demand justice for my people professionally through the lens of politics. I believe for as long as we have passionate youth willing to serve and demand the rights of our people, sooner or later, we will go back,” shared Astour.

Anna Babayan, of the Bay Area in California, is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations with a minor in Journalism and Media Studies at Anglo-American University in Prague. With prior experience advocating for Armenian issues in her local community, Anna believes strongly in the power of grassroots mobilization. She joined the Leo Sarkisian Internship to deepen her understanding of Armenian American political engagement and strengthen her skills in strategic communication. Looking ahead, Anna envisions a career in media and communications, where she hopes to amplify Armenian voices and build supportive networks for the diaspora worldwide.

“I have had experience with Armenian advocacy on the local level, speaking to and connecting with communities to educate them in regards to our cause. What the LSI offered is the opportunity to understand the most pressing concerns of the Armenian-American population and learn to effectively and efficiently communicate these concerns in my local communities,” explained Babayan.

Victoria Danielyan, of Charlotte, N.C., is a rising senior at North Carolina State University, majoring in Foreign Policy and National Security. With a deep interest in the intersection of international relations and cultural advocacy, Victoria views the Leo Sarkisian Internship as a unique opportunity to align her professional aspirations with her Armenian identity. She is especially eager to apply her academic background to real-world policy efforts that advance the Armenian Cause. Looking ahead, Victoria aims to serve as a national security analyst in the U.S. State Department while remaining actively engaged in Armenian advocacy through the ANCA.

“We are privileged to have opportunities our families could only dream of – but this privilege is meaningless unless we use it to advocate for Armenia’s people, history, culture, and land. By combining my foreign affairs expertise with this deeply personal cause, we fulfill our responsibility as Leo Sarkisian interns to shape a better future for those whose voices need to be heard,” said Danielyan.

Areg Horoupian, of San Francisco, Calif., is a senior at UCLA majoring in Political Science and English, with minors in Philosophy and Armenian Studies. Motivated to advocate for Armenian issues and challenge the idea that individuals cannot shape policy, Areg joined the Leo Sarkisian Internship to gain hands-on experience in public service and make a tangible impact. He is particularly excited to contribute to the Armenian Cause through direct engagement with policymakers on Capitol Hill. Looking ahead, Areg plans to pursue a career in corporate or sports law while remaining active in Armenian advocacy efforts.

“I believe it is important to come to Capitol Hill and realize how much of an impact that a citizen can have. Now more than ever, it is extremely easy to become politically apathetic, and I believe that directly engaging with Representatives and Senators and making an impact on Capitol Hill is one of the ways to avoid that apathy,” stated Horoupian.

Kail McHugh, of Lansdale, Penn., is a rising senior at Penn State University majoring in Political Science and Legal Studies. With a deep commitment to public service and a strong interest in Armenian issues, Kail joined the Leo Sarkisian Internship to turn his passion into action through legislative advocacy. He aspires to represent his community in the Pennsylvania State Assembly, where he hopes to champion the Armenian Cause and uplift other marginalized communities across the Commonwealth.

“I chose this internship because I have a passion for Armenian issues, and this internship provided a great opportunity to combine my passions to do something extremely fulfilling for my community. I was especially drawn to ANCA’s commitment to raising awareness and advocating for Armenian issues on a national stage. Being able to advocate for issues that have always been important to me is extremely fulfilling, and I am proud to represent the Armenian Diaspora in this capacity.” shared McHugh.

Melina Mnatsakanyan, of Brooklyn, N.Y., is a rising junior at Hunter College, majoring in Political Science and International Relations. Inspired by her Armenian heritage and a strong commitment to justice, Melina joined the Leo Sarkisian Internship to connect with her community and gain the tools to advocate more effectively for Armenians in the U.S. and abroad. She plans to pursue a career in law, with a focus on challenging inequality and elevating voices too often left unheard.

“My Armenian heritage guides the way I advocate, helping me understand the importance of uplifting voices that often go unheard. I joined the ANCA program not only to connect with my community, but also to learn how to actively support my people back home. Growing up in an isolated environment shaped my goal to inspire younger generations to stand up for what is right,” said Mnatsakanyan.

Maria Muradyan, of Los Angeles, Calif., is a senior at UCLA majoring in Political Science. For Maria, the ANCA represents a vital force in amplifying Armenian American voices in Washington. She is deeply committed to strengthening ties between the diaspora and the homeland through civic engagement and policy work. Looking ahead, Maria plans to pursue a career in law focused on advancing justice and furthering the Armenian Cause.

“I was inspired to become a Leo Sarkisian intern because I believe in a free, united, and independent Armenia, and I see the ANCA as one of the most powerful tools we have to strengthen the Armenian-American voice in Washington. As members of the diaspora, we have a responsibility to remain rooted in our heritage, stand with our people, and actively contribute to the advancement of our community here and abroad,” noted Muradyan.

Vartan Yildiz, of Edgewater, N.J., is a rising sophomore at New York University’s Stern School of Business, concentrating in Computer Science and Statistics. As a member of an underrepresented community on Capitol Hill, Vartan was drawn to the Leo Sarkisian Internship as a platform to elevate Armenian American voices in national policymaking. He hopes to contribute to a growing legacy of Armenian American changemakers and public servants. Looking ahead, Vartan aspires to drive positive societal change through sustainable and impact-driven investing.

“The Leo Sarkisian Internship offers a distinctive opportunity for Armenian-American students to create change within their communities on a domestic and international level. As a community underrepresented on Capitol Hill, I see it as my duty to help stand up for the Armenian cause by participating in the program,” stated Yildiz.

Meet the 2025 Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellow:

Lori Tamzarian, of Los Angeles, Calif., is the 2025 ANCA Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellow. She recently graduated from the University of California, Davis with a degree in Psychology and plans to pursue a career as an educational psychologist. Lori joined the ANCA program to deepen her understanding of Armenian American political advocacy and equip herself with the tools to speak out against ongoing injustices. Passionate about education reform, she is especially focused on advancing the Armenian Genocide Education Act to ensure future generations are taught this critical history. Looking ahead, she hopes to integrate her work in education with continued activism on behalf of the Armenian community.

“I believe this opportunity will equip me with the tools and knowledge needed to best advocate for Hai Tahd, and contribute to the ongoing efforts for justice and recognition. Particularly, in being given the opportunity to meet with leaders and participate in lobbying efforts, I believe that my skills in leadership and advocacy will be strengthened, which in turn, will lead to more effective discussions about the injustices Armenians face, and why we face them, with others,” said Tamzarian.

Meet the 2025 ANCA-ALC Joint Legal Intern:

Christine Chragian, of Los Angeles, Calif., is a rising second-year law student at Georgetown University Law Center, serving as the 2025 joint legal intern for the ANCA and the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights. Driven by a passion for international law and advocacy, Christine joined the program to deepen her engagement with Armenian legal issues and expand her professional network within the Armenian community. Looking ahead, she hopes to give back to the Armenian Cause by mentoring future Armenian law students and pursuing justice through legal and human rights channels.

“My inspiration to join the ANCA/ALC’s internship program stemmed from wanting to strengthen my connection to the Armenian community and expand my professional network within it. Eager to contribute to advocacy efforts that impact Armenians both locally and globally, I also saw the program as a valuable opportunity to gain insight into international law and policy—an area of growing interest for myself as I consider future avenues in my legal career. This experience will allow me to combine my cultural identity with my professional aspirations in a way that feels both empowering and purposeful,” stated Chragian.