Armenian Weekly and Hairenik Weekly go digital: A bold new chapter in Armenian journalism

The Armenian Weekly and Hairenik Weekly are excited to announce a major shift in how we deliver your trusted source of Armenian journalism.

This issue marks our final weekly print newspaper, as we transition to a digital-first platform in response to a changing media landscape.

This new direction allows us to focus on delivering faster, smarter and more engaging content online, using the latest technology. While our regular print edition is coming to a close, we will continue to honor the print tradition with a high-quality quarterly magazine–more focused in form, but rich in depth and storytelling.

What this means for you

With this transition, you will have two options: a) free access to limited articles on our website per month, or b) a paid subscription with full access to all content, plus a number of exclusive benefits and features:

Real-time news coverage: Stay informed with daily articles, updated as stories unfold.

Exclusive digital access: Enjoy enhanced content, interactive experiences and

AI-assisted features, such as multilingual translation, on our newly upgraded website.

Enhanced weekly eNewsletters: Extensive content and insights, and a streamlined design delivered straight to your inbox.

Boosted social media content: Follow us for more videos, headlines and community updates wherever you scroll.

Quarterly magazine, print and online: Enjoy a beautifully produced magazine filled with rich stories, cultural pieces and archival features, including the coveted AYF Olympics issue, delivered directly to you, and accessible online with your subscription account.

Hairenik podcast: Dive deeper into topics and voices from across the Armenian world.

The paywall and subscription model will be introduced in the coming months. During this transition, all website content will continue to be freely accessible.

This digital evolution marks not just a change in format but a bold step forward—positioning us to harness the full power of technology, expand our reach and better serve our global Armenian community.