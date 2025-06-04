Record number of middle school and university students visit ANCA for civic education

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) proudly welcomed hundreds of students from Armenian and non-Armenian schools throughout spring of 2025 for educational visits that spotlighted the vital role youth voices play in shaping U.S. policy on Armenia’s survival, Artsakh’s revival and justice for the Armenian Genocide. These annual visits—a tradition spanning decades—form a cornerstone of the ANCA’s enduring commitment to youth civic empowerment, collectively impacting thousands of students over the years.

This year’s Capitol visits featured eighth graders from Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School, Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, and Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan (KZV) Armenian School, as well as seventh graders and parents from Chamlian Armenian School and sixth graders from the Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School. Students from AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School met with ANCA leaders while in Washington, D.C. for a Model United Nations competition at The George Washington University. The ANCA also hosted Hudson County Community College (HCCC) History Club members and students on a day trip to the Holocaust Museum and ANCA headquarters, in an annual program commemorating the Holocaust and Armenian Genocide, led by Professor Elana Winslow, Dr. Ara Karakashian and Dr. Chris Cody.

“Our eighth graders had an incredible experience visiting the ANCA office in Washington, DC,” said Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School Principal Sossie Shanlian. “The visit was both inspiring and educational—students not only learned about the importance of civic engagement, but also gained practical strategies for making their voices heard.”

Echoing this sentiment, Rose and Alex Pilibos eighth grader Areni Tashjian shared, “Visiting the ANCA helped my classmates and me understand how the Armenian diaspora plays a powerful role in shaping decisions that affect Armenia. Including the ANCA in our Washington D.C. trip was essential, because as future Armenian leaders, we must be ready to advocate for our community and carry that influence forward.”

Dr. Talin Kargodorian, Head of Chamlian Armenian School, described the ANCA visit as “an eye-opening experience that deepened our students’ understanding of grassroots activism and showed them the real impact of civic engagement.”

KZV Principal Grace Andonian highlighted the emotional connection students felt to the ANCA’s work: “Sitting down with Aram Hamparian and Elizabeth Chouldjian reminded us how vital Hai Tahd is to our identity and future. It was especially inspiring to see two of our very own alumni, Arsen Markarov and Talia Tehlirian, working alongside them.”

Commenting on his visit with Hamparian and Chouldjian, eighth grader Elliott Alfaro, a non-Armenian student at KZV, added, “I was inspired to see two dedicated individuals working tirelessly to support Armenia. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and will always appreciate my Armenian teachers who introduced me to such a rich and beautiful culture.”

AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School student Ani Svadjian described the ANCA team as “very welcoming,” and emphasized that the meetings “truly wanted to teach the importance of Armenian participation in politics and government.” Teacher Lale Pakradounian added, “It was such a pleasure to take my students to meet with the ANCA team I’ve worked with when I was a student myself. We always try to teach our students the importance of the Armenian voice in diplomacy and politics, and I thank the ANCA team for the great hospitality.”

Hudson County Community College’s Dr. Ara Karakashian called the visit to the ANCA “an honor,” saying, “We are grateful for the impactful wisdom imparted on our students by Aram Hamparian and the entire ANCA team.”

Building on these meaningful encounters, ANCA National Board Member Dzovinar Hamakordzian and the ANCA Washington team—including Communications Director Elizabeth Chouldjian, Policy Director Alex Galitsky, Executive Director Aram Hamparian and National Grassroots Director Gev Iskajyan—were privileged to join over 350 youth, 10-25 years of age, during the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern U.S. Junior Seminar over Memorial Day Weekend. Through a series of workshops, the ANCA team emphasized the indispensable role of youth in advancing the Armenian Cause.

“It was truly inspiring to engage with so many young Armenian Americans who are already passionate about advocacy,” stated Elizabeth Chouldjian. “Their dedication assures us that the future of our Cause is in capable hands.”

“These young leaders give me tremendous hope,” remarked Gev Iskajyan. “Their energy and insight are exactly what our community needs to build lasting impact for Artsakh, Armenia and the Armenian people.”

The ANCA’s investment in youth empowerment goes beyond school visits, with a wide range of educational and leadership development programs: the Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship, the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, the Rising Leaders Program, the Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day, and the Kasparian Summer Academy. Each of these initiatives strengthens the pipeline of informed, empowered advocates ready to shape U.S. policy on matters of Armenian concern.

“Whether it’s a classroom visit or a multi-week fellowship, our goal is the same—to equip the next generation with the tools and confidence to lead,” explained ANCA Programs Coordinator Nareg Mesrobian. “We are incredibly proud of the young people who’ve taken part in these programs and look forward to seeing how they shape the future of the Armenian Cause.”

Schools interested in coordinating a student visit to the ANCA are encouraged to email anca@anca.org to schedule a session.