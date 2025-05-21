The Region in Brief

Artsakh

The term of Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan is set to expire today, May 21. Under current regulations, parliamentary factions have seven days to nominate presidential candidates. The National Assembly must then convene within three days to elect a new president. Speaking to Pastinfo, Davit Galstyan, head of the “Justice” faction, said it remains unclear who the factions intend to nominate. “We’re not yet at the stage of publicly naming a candidate,” Galstyan noted. “Disclosing a name, at this point, might cause complications. As for whom the other factions might nominate, I am not informed.” Asked whether Shahramanyan may be re-nominated, Galstyan said he could not confirm whether such a proposal had been made.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and Iran have launched new joint military exercises—the first to take place in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh. The three-day exercises, titled “Araz 2025,” began on March 19 in the Hadrut region, near the Iranian border, according to video footage released by Azerbaijani sources. The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Ground Forces described the drills as “an important step toward strengthening the security of shared borders and enhancing readiness against potential threats.” Both Baku and Tehran have emphasized the strategic purpose of the exercises.

Iran

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Azizi Nasirzadeh has reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to safeguarding its border with Armenia, calling it a historic bridge between the two peoples. During a meeting with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, Nasirzadeh emphasized that Iran would not tolerate any encroachment. “Our policy is to strengthen ties with all neighboring countries, especially Armenia. No obstacle will deter us,” he said. Nasirzadeh also voiced Iran’s support for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks and underscored Tehran’s readiness to facilitate the process. “Sustainable peace in the Caucasus would unlock significant opportunities for regional development,” he said.

Turkey

At an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Budapest, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the strategic significance of the South Caucasus for the Turkic world and praised Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership. “We are closely monitoring developments in the South Caucasus,” Erdogan stated. “We are pleased that Azerbaijan has reached a draft agreement with Armenia. If lasting peace is achieved, it will create significant opportunities for the region and the broader Turkic community.” He added that he believes Aliyev will be remembered as “a leader who brought peace to the region.”

Meanwhile, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the “Zangezur Corridor,” intended to link Turkey with other Turkic states, is expected to be completed in three to four years. “The corridor will strengthen transportation and connectivity across the Turkic world,” he stated, reaffirming the joint commitment of Turkey and Azerbaijan.