Armenia lacrosse: Taking the field globally and growing the game at home

In an inspiring blend of heritage, sportsmanship and grassroots development, Armenia Lacrosse is emerging as one of the world’s newest and most promising national lacrosse programs. In 2025, Armenia proudly became the 93rd member of World Lacrosse and the 36th member of the European Lacrosse Federation. With strong momentum, Armenia will field three teams at the upcoming Heritage Cup in Massachusetts, taking place from May 23 to 26.

The Heritage Cup, one of the largest international lacrosse events, will bring together 112 teams from 36 nations across six divisions, hosting more than 2,000 athletes. For Armenia, this marks a major milestone—not just in international sports participation but in the strategic development of lacrosse at home. The tournament also doubles as a critical platform for fundraising and building awareness. Armenia Lacrosse is poised to leverage this opportunity to further its mission: growing the sport organically in Armenia by creating sustainable youth programs for both girls and boys.

As part of the Heritage Cup festivities, Armenia Lacrosse invites the public to a special community event on Thursday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, MA. This pre-tournament gathering offers a unique opportunity for the Armenian-American community and sports fans to meet the athletes and coaches, celebrate their achievements, and support the mission through donations and gear sales. All proceeds from this event—and ongoing fundraising efforts—will directly advance lacrosse development in Armenia.

Building from the ground up

Armenia Lacrosse’s vision is clear and ambitious: to establish 10 youth lacrosse programs across Armenia for girls and boys. Programs are already in development or operation in Kaghtsrashen, Surenavan, Nor Ughi, Vanadzor, Gyumri, Akhtala, Metsamor 1, Metsamor 2 and Vayk—with just one more location to reach their milestone goal.

To support this mission, Armenia lacrosse has hired a full-time coach and hosts regular clinics and training sessions to introduce the sport to local youth. These clinics teach fundamentals, foster team-building and promote physical fitness in under-resourced communities.

Armenia’s competitive debut

Despite its youth, Armenia Lacrosse has already shown it can compete. In March 2025, the Armenian men’s team earned a third-place finish at the Eurolax Sixes Tournament in Portugal, beating France, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland’s A and B teams. Their only loss came against the Netherlands, with the third-place finish determined by goal differential. It was a remarkable performance that showcased the team’s talent, discipline and drive to grow.

At the 2025 Heritage Cup, Armenia will compete in three divisions: men’s, women’s and men’s U19. This marks the first time the country will send multiple teams, reflecting not only increased capacity but a broader commitment to lacrosse.

Meet the coaches and founders

Armenia Lacrosse would not exist without the dedication and passion of its founders: Johnny Mouradian, Fr. Shnork Souin and Mher Saribekyan.

Johnny Mouradian, a legendary figure in the sport, is the co-founder and primary architect of Armenia Lacrosse. A veteran of both field and box lacrosse, Johnny has won nine professional world championships and has served as general manager (GM), coach and player at the sport’s highest levels, including as GM of Team Canada’s national programs. His leadership and connections have been crucial to launching and sustaining Armenia’s lacrosse presence.

Fr. Shnork Souin, a priest of the Armenian Apostolic Church and co-founder of the program, believes in the spiritual and cultural bridge between lacrosse—often called the “Creator’s Game”—and Armenia, known as the “Land of the Creator.”

Mher Saribekyan, the Federation’s technical coordinator, acts as a vital bridge between operations in Armenia and the diaspora.

The teams are led by a talented and experienced coaching staff. For the men’s team, coaching duties are shared by Johnny Mouradian and Jimmer Harabedian, with Larry Penzien managing. The men’s U19 team is led by Tyler Hall and Yevgeniy Gevorkyan, with Nikolai Gevorkyan managing equipment.

On the women’s side, the team is led by a dynamic trio: Morgan Radner, head coach of the Armenia women’s Sixes team, brings high-level coaching expertise and a passion for mentoring athletes. Isabel Kubikian, a graduate of King’s College London with international playing experience and a strong vision for growing the women’s game, serves as assistant coach. Laura Dilimetin, the team’s manager, is a seasoned coach and player from Manhasset, New York, who brings decades of organizational and on-field leadership. Together, they form a powerhouse team, guiding Armenia’s women’s lacrosse to new heights on the global stage.

Strategic partnerships

Armenia Lacrosse has also announced new strategic partnerships to support its mission. Khachkar Studios joins as a cultural and educational partner, helping connect Armenian heritage and faith with community sports. Their collaboration will also support fundraising for youth development. In addition, Signature Lacrosse has partnered with Armenia Lacrosse to provide branded gear and fundraising support. Ten percent of all sales go directly to Armenia Lacrosse, funding clinics, equipment and Armenia’s first-ever Youth Lacrosse Festival, set for the last week of July.

About “the Creator’s Game”

Lacrosse is one of North America’s oldest organized sports, with roots stretching back to Indigenous nations as early as the 12th century. Lacrosse was more than a sport—it was a ceremonial and spiritual practice often used to resolve conflict, train for war and unify communities.

European settlers adopted and adapted the game in the 17th century, eventually leading to the modern competitive structure seen today. With its fast pace, strategic depth and unique history, lacrosse is now one of the fastest-growing sports globally—and is aiming for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, a goal that Armenia’s national teams share.

Get involved

Follow Armenia Lacrosse and support the journey on Facebook and Instagram (@Armenia_Lacrosse), and visit their site for more information.

Join us on May 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the ACEC in Watertown, Massachusetts to meet the teams and show your support!

Armenia Lacrosse is more than just a national sports program—it is a bridge between homeland and diaspora, a platform for youth development, and a powerful statement of pride and resilience. Whether on the field in Massachusetts or in a village in Armenia, every pass, every goal and every cheer helps build a stronger future for Armenian athletes.

Editor’s note: The author’s son, Arin, is a member of Armenia’s U-19 lacrosse team.