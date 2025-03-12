Rita Dilanian’s enduring legacy fuels the ANCA’s future

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) proudly honors the legacy of Rita Dilanian, a devoted Armenian American advocate whose generous bequest to the ANCA Endowment Fund is already playing a pivotal role in expanding youth empowerment programs and enhancing educational efforts to advance pro-Artsakh and pro-Armenian priorities in Congress and the global media. Dilanian’s profound dedication to the Armenian Cause—rooted in a lifetime of service to her community—lives on through the ANCA’s work to strengthen the mobilization of grassroots Armenian Americans.

“Rita Dilanian’s generosity reflects and reinforces a lifetime of unwavering devotion to the Armenian Cause—an enduring commitment that will continue to empower new generations of Armenian youth and community activists,” remarked ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Her bequest is a living legacy—one that fuels the continued growth of our civic activism, strengthens our efforts to educate legislators and the public, and ensures that our Armenian voice is heard generations to come.”

Dilanian’s lifelong commitment to the Armenian community was shaped by her family’s strong sense of national pride and service. The daughter of Edward and Bartavoohi Dilanian, she was raised in Michigan, where her family ran a successful uniform business in Highland Park. Inspired by her father, a survivor of the Bird’s Nest orphanage in Jbeil, Lebanon, and a devoted lifelong member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), Rita carried forward his dedication to Armenian civic engagement. She and her late sister, Seta Dilanian, embodied their father’s nationalistic spirit, with Rita often reflecting on her father’s fond memories of the orphanage, where he formed lifelong friendships and took his ARF oath. In the late 1990s, she and Seta traveled to Lebanon to visit the Bird’s Nest orphanage, a deeply personal journey that reaffirmed her commitment to serving Armenians in need.

For decades, Dilanian played an instrumental role in the Metro Detroit Armenian community, tirelessly working to advance Armenian interests and educate the broader public about the challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh. She spent her career in the local newspaper industry, using her platform to amplify Armenian issues, most notably in mobilizing media coverage during Armenia’s 1988 earthquake relief efforts. She was an active member of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Sybille” Chapter, spearheading fundraisers and coordinating shipments of humanitarian aid—including school supplies, non-prescription medications and powdered milk—to Armenian humanitarian centers in Bourj Hammoud and the Bird’s Nest orphanage. She served on numerous April 24th Armenian Genocide commemoration committees and organized book and author events to promote Armenian history and culture.

A steadfast supporter of the ANCA, Dilanian was a frequent voice in the organization’s efforts, often contacting the ANCA national headquarters to discuss local civic activism and strategies to educate government officials on the importance of supporting Armenia and Artsakh. She quipped that “the ANCA was the only organization doing anything for the Armenian Cause” and remained engaged in strengthening Armenian American participation in the democratic process. Her bequest will ensure the continued success of ANCA youth empowerment programs, which provide Armenian American high school and university students with hands-on experience in public affairs, media engagement and community organizing in Washington, D.C.

Dilanian’s generosity will further strengthen the ANCA’s grassroots movement, ensuring the expansion of its efforts to advance key pro-Artsakh and pro-Armenian priorities through public education and civic engagement. These include enforcing Section 907 restrictions to block U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan, urging U.S. leadership to demand the immediate release of Armenian hostages, and bolstering Armenia’s security and sovereignty against ongoing threats. The ANCA continues to educate policymakers and the public about the need for sanctions against Azerbaijan in response to its genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s Armenian Christians, while pressing for international action to support the protected return of Artsakh’s forcibly displaced Armenian population. Dilanian’s commitment to truth and justice also resonates in the ANCA’s efforts to condemn Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian Christian religious and heritage sites in Artsakh, ensuring that these acts of cultural erasure are met with accountability.

Raffi Ourlian, a longtime ANCA supporter and ARF leader in Michigan, praised Dilanian’s deep and unwavering commitment to the Armenian community, stating, “Rita was an inspiration to us all—her generosity, activism and unwavering support for our homeland will never be forgotten. Her impact was felt not only in Michigan but across the Armenian world.” In recognition of her lifelong dedication, the ARF Detroit Chapter honored her in 2016 at an event marking the 125th anniversary of the organization, celebrating her steadfast efforts in strengthening Armenian civic engagement and community leadership.

The ANCA extends its deepest gratitude to Rita Dilanian for her remarkable dedication and generosity. Her memory will continue to inspire future generations of Armenian activists, ensuring that the Armenian Cause remains strong and unwavering.