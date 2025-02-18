Celebrating 10 years of Armenian music on the global stage

“Part folk music, part classical and profoundly moving. Unmistakably Armenian, but out of this world” — Armenisch-Deutsche Korrespondenz

The Naghash Ensemble, one of Armenia’s most prominent cultural exports, will mark its tenth anniversary of international performances with a highly anticipated North American tour in March 2025. At the heart of the ensemble’s work is Armenian-American composer John Hodian, whose music bridges centuries and continents. His compositions set the profound words of medieval Armenian poets Mkrtich Naghash (15th century) and Kostantin Erznkatsi (14th century) to a soundscape that defies categorization, Tigran Mansurian, Armenia’s most celebrated composer, has praised the music as “the sound of Ancient Armenia reinvented for the 21st century.”

The ensemble’s unique style emerges from an extraordinary combination of three female vocalists—Hasmik Baghdasaryan, Tatevik Movsesyan and Shahane Zalyan—performing alongside some of Armenia’s finest instrumentalists on duduk, oud and dhol, with Hodian himself on piano. This distinctive arrangement creates what Rolling Stone describes as “a moment of grace and meditation.”

Throughout their 10 years of international touring, the Naghash Ensemble has become one of Armenia’s cultural flagships. Performing at some of Europe and North America’s finest concert halls—Philharmonie de Paris, Elbphilharmonie and Carnegie Hall, to name a few—the ensemble has used their platform to raise awareness of Armenia’s history and culture, winning the sympathies of audiences across the globe. “Most of our audience members are non-Armenians, and I can’t tell you the number of times people have come up to me with their own stories of Armenia and wanted to know more,” Hodian said.

A musical homecoming: Performances that reflect John Hodian’s ancestral roots and his Armenian-American journey

For Hodian, the upcoming North American tour holds deep personal significance. Several performances will take place in locations central to his family’s story, including Boston, where his grandmother found refuge after surviving the Armenian genocide. The ensemble will also perform in Philadelphia, the composer’s birthplace, and the town of Saugerties, his part-time home. “I’ve lived in Yerevan for almost 20 years now, and bringing this music to America feels like a merging of my American and Armenian identities,” Hodian reflected.

The Naghash Ensemble 2025 North American tour dates

Mar 14, 2025 • Brigham Young University • Provo, UT, U.S.

Mar 15, 2025 • Berklee Performance Center • Boston, MA, U.S.

Mar 16, 2025 • Longwood Gardens • Philadelphia, PA, U.S. (sold out)

Mar 19, 2025 • The Local • Saugerties, NY, U.S.

Mar 21, 2025 • Strathmore Theater • North Bethesda, MD, U.S.

Mar 23, 2025 • World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, PA, U.S.

Mar 25, 2025 • SF Jazz • San Francisco, CA, U.S.

Mar 27, 2025 • Green Music Center • Sonoma, CA, U.S.

Mar 29, 2025 • Aga Khan Museum • Toronto, Canada

Rediscovering his roots in Armenia

The project’s origins trace back to Hodian’s first visit to Armenia and a pivotal moment at Garni temple, where he heard soprano Hasmik Baghdasaryan’s voice echoing through the ancient ruins. “It was the most beautiful sound I’ve ever heard,” he said. This encounter inspired him to develop a series of compositions that bridge Armenian folk traditions with contemporary classical music, creating what KEXP calls “an enchanting elixir of sounds based on new Armenian folk and centuries-old poetry.”

The ensemble’s newest work, “Songs of Wisdom,” showcases their evolution while maintaining the haunting melancholy of Armenian sacred music. These compositions feature more rhythmic and emotionally charged arrangements, reflecting both the intensity of Erznkatsi’s medieval texts and the ensemble’s artistic growth over a decade of international performances.

While the ancient texts reflect the hardship Armenia has endured throughout centuries, the ensemble’s music is proof positive that the culture is still very much alive and evolving.

The Naghash Ensemble features Hasmik Baghdasaryan (soprano), Tatevik Movsesyan (soprano), Shahane Zalyan (alto), Harutyun Chkolyan (duduk), Aramayis Nikoghosyan (oud), Tigran Hovhannisyan (dhol) and John Hodian (piano/composer).