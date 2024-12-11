The Region in Brief

Artsakh

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh has called on the global community and United Nations member states to recognize the independence of Artsakh. The NA stressed that the only way to prevent further atrocities and ensure the safe return of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population is through international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh’s independence and right to self-determination, as enshrined in the U.N. Charter, and protection of Artsakh’s cultural and historical heritage from ongoing destruction. Recognition of Artsakh’s independence, the NA argued, is crucial for restoring historical justice and ensuring the safety of its people.

Azerbaijan

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s two-decade rule, Azerbaijan has increasingly stifled independent journalism, forcing many reporters to seek foreign funding. Recently, foreign financial support for media outlets has been criminalized, leading to the imprisonment of dozens of journalists. The number of political prisoners now exceeds 300. In November 2024, hopes that the U.N. climate summit in Baku might prompt the release of detained journalists were dashed as arrests continued. AbzasMedia, an investigative outlet uncovering corruption in occupied Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh, was among the first targets.

Iran

Internal conflict is escalating within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and the weakening of the “axis of resistance.” The Telegraph reports growing accusations among IRGC generals, with concerns focused on Syria’s strategic importance in supplying Hezbollah. Key figures in the turmoil include General Esmail Qaani, successor to Qassem Soleimani, and Yahya Sinwar. As Iran faces increased pressure, particularly with the expected inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump and his promise to tighten sanctions, Tehran is struggling to maintain its regional influence.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed. Peskov clarified that there are no upcoming meetings scheduled between Putin and Assad in the official Russian calendar. When asked about the last time Putin met or communicated with Assad, Peskov declined to comment. He also refrained from revealing Assad’s current whereabouts. Regarding Russia’s relations with Syria’s new leadership, Peskov stated, “Russia is establishing contacts with those who can ensure the security of our military personnel in Syria.”

Syria

Mohammed al-Bashir has officially assumed the role of head of Syria’s transitional government. He will lead the transitional administration until March 1, 2025. On December 8, 2024, opposition forces captured Damascus, marking the end of the Assad family’s 53-year rule in Syria. The offensive, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), began on November 27 and rapidly advanced from Idlib towards the capital, overcoming regime defenses in just 12 days. By 6 a.m. on December 8, the opposition declared the capital liberated, and Assad was reported to have fled the country.