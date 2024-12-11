The Region in Brief

Artsakh
The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh has called on the global community and United Nations member states to recognize the independence of Artsakh. The NA stressed that the only way to prevent further atrocities and ensure the safe return of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population is through international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh’s independence and right to self-determination, as enshrined in the U.N. Charter, and protection of Artsakh’s cultural and historical heritage from ongoing destruction. Recognition of Artsakh’s independence, the NA argued, is crucial for restoring historical justice and ensuring the safety of its people.
Azerbaijan
Under President Ilham Aliyev’s two-decade rule, Azerbaijan has increasingly stifled independent journalism, forcing many reporters to seek foreign funding. Recently, foreign financial support for media outlets has been criminalized, leading to the imprisonment of dozens of journalists. The number of political prisoners now exceeds 300. In November 2024, hopes that the U.N. climate summit in Baku might prompt the release of detained journalists were dashed as arrests continued. AbzasMedia, an investigative outlet uncovering corruption in occupied Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh, was among the first targets.
Iran
Internal conflict is escalating within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and the weakening of the “axis of resistance.” The Telegraph reports growing accusations among IRGC generals, with concerns focused on Syria’s strategic importance in supplying Hezbollah. Key figures in the turmoil include General Esmail Qaani, successor to Qassem Soleimani, and Yahya Sinwar. As Iran faces increased pressure, particularly with the expected inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump and his promise to tighten sanctions, Tehran is struggling to maintain its regional influence.
Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed. Peskov clarified that there are no upcoming meetings scheduled between Putin and Assad in the official Russian calendar. When asked about the last time Putin met or communicated with Assad, Peskov declined to comment. He also refrained from revealing Assad’s current whereabouts. Regarding Russia’s relations with Syria’s new leadership, Peskov stated, “Russia is establishing contacts with those who can ensure the security of our military personnel in Syria.”
Syria
Mohammed al-Bashir has officially assumed the role of head of Syria’s transitional government. He will lead the transitional administration until March 1, 2025. On December 8, 2024, opposition forces captured Damascus, marking the end of the Assad family’s 53-year rule in Syria. The offensive, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), began on November 27 and rapidly advanced from Idlib towards the capital, overcoming regime defenses in just 12 days. By 6 a.m. on December 8, the opposition declared the capital liberated, and Assad was reported to have fled the country.
Is Artsackh the only territory listed in the constitution? What about Nachitchevan, Kars, Van, Ardahan and Cilicia? They should be not only in the constitution but part of the national anthem.
There is no reference to Artsakh, Nakhichevan and Western Armenia in the current Constitution of Armenia and nor in its Preamble.
The reference to Artsakh is in the 1990 “Declaration of State Sovereignty of Armenia”, which calls for the unification of Armenia and Artsakh and calls on Turkey to recognize the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Turkey and Azerbaijan wrongly claim that these are stated in the Constitution of Armenia and in its Preamble, whereas Armenian governments have for the umpteenth denied Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s assertions.
The Turks and Azeris don’t bother to look up the Constitution of Armenia and the “Declaration of State Sovereignty of Armenia”, and decipher them via a machine translator, and they continue to confuse the two documents. Their “confusion” is however deliberate.
But on the other hand, Turkey and Azerbaijan will find any excuse not to have peace with Armenia, and to create a casus belli with Armenia, citing the declaration as an excuse, even though the current Armenian government of Pashinyan has told them for the umpteenth time that Armenia officially recognizes the borders of Turkey and Azerbaijan, and does not insist on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by them.
Yet these Turkic states will never be satisfied and no reciprocal statements on the recognition of Armenia’s borders have been made by them so far, no matter how much Pashinyan tries to appease them.