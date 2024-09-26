ANCA discusses Azerbaijan accountability efforts with Senator Gary Peters

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) engaged in high-level talks with Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) last week regarding the urgent need for robust U.S. action to hold Azerbaijan accountable for the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) indigenous Armenian population. The discussion emphasized the importance of implementing comprehensive U.S. sanctions, providing lifesaving humanitarian aid to the 120,000 forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians and international guarantees for their safe return to their homes. Senator Peters reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to efforts to secure accountability for Azerbaijan’s war crimes.

“A full year has passed since the tragic genocide in Artsakh, yet the United States has failed to take meaningful steps to penalize Azerbaijan for its atrocities,” remarked ANCA National Board member and Michigan Armenian community leader Dzovinar Hamakorzian. “As we look toward the 2024 elections, the Armenian American community stands united in its demand for justice and accountability. We deeply appreciate Senator Peters’ leadership in amplifying our voice in the Senate and his dedication to pursuing action on this critical issue.”

The ANCA leaders detailed Azerbaijan’s ongoing detention and abuse of Armenian prisoners of war, its illegal occupation of Armenian territory and Baku’s use of military force to coerce concessions from Armenia. They underscored the need for targeted sanctions against Azerbaijani officials responsible for war crimes and fully enforcing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, which prohibits U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan.

In September 2023, Senator Peters personally traveled to the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor, witnessing the devastating impact of Azerbaijan’s 10-month blockade, which starved Artsakh’s 120,000 Armenians of food, medicine and other necessities for survival, leading to the full-scale assault on Artsakh on September 19. Shortly after his return, Sen. Peters introduced S.3000, the Armenian Protection Act of 2024, which would block U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan for the next two fiscal years. The bill passed the Senate by unanimous consent. A corresponding bi-partisan House measure, H.R.7288, introduced by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) with the support of Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI) and Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), has over 40 cosponsors and remains under review by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Earlier this year, Senator Peters led a bipartisan group of senators in calling on the Biden administration to prioritize the release of Armenian prisoners of war and sanction Azerbaijani leaders responsible for orchestrating the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s Armenians. The bipartisan letter also urged the administration to formally recognize Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions and to advocate for the safe return of displaced Armenians under international protection.

In June, Sen. Peters championed a provision in the FY2025 National Defense Authorization Act compelling the Department of Defense to strengthen engagement with Armenia through bilateral training opportunities and other security cooperation activities.

Sen. Peters has been unequivocal in his assessment of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh and Armenia. “This is basically ethnic cleansing that Azerbaijan was engaged in. It was something that is unacceptable. And it’s frustrating to me that the world community did not do enough to call this out for the outrage that it was and it is,” stated Sen. Peters at the Capitol Hill Armenian Genocide Observance earlier this year.

Sen. Peters was bestowed the “Spirit of Armenia Award” from the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church in recognition of the Senator’s unwavering support and dedication to Armenia and the Armenian community.

The ANCA continues to work with Senate and House leaders to press the Biden administration to reset U.S. policy toward the South Caucasus – founded on Azerbaijani accountability – to ensure a just, durable and dignified peace in the region.