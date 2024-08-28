Embracing the essence of a pontifical visit

As we enter the fall season, Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia will return to the eastern United States for the second and concluding leg of his pontifical visit to these shores, which began in 2023. The visit has received appropriate and ample publicity, but there are times when I wonder if we truly understand the significance of such a moment in our history.

Modern transportation has increased access to all corners of this planet — a convenience that has led us to take international travel for granted. Thousands travel to Armenia each year from the diaspora via air, a trip that takes hours from almost any location today. My grandparents left the homeland 100 years ago on a ship that took over a month. Prior to the Armenian Genocide when the vast majority of Armenians lived on their ancestral lands in western and eastern Armenia, the patriarchs resided with their flocks. Whether it was the Catholicos of Cilicia in Sis, the Catholicos of All Armenians in Etchmiadzin or the Patriarch of Constantinople, the Armenian communities in the diaspora were small. Although travel was far less sophisticated with horses and carriages, access was plentiful since the majority of the faithful were on Armenian soil. The American diocese was founded in 1899 and consisted of only a few parishes at the time of the Genocide.

It is often been stated that we lovingly refer to Catholicos Mkrtich Khrimian as “Khrimian Hayrig.” Catholicos Khrimian experienced many dimensions of the motherland over his career. He entered the priesthood at the iconic Akhtamar monastery on Lake Van. After serving four years as the patriarch of Constantinople, he continued his service as the prelate of Van in the heart of western Armenia. His fatherly love for his people continued as catholicos of Etchmiadzin from 1892 until his death in 1907. During his tenure, the concept of a pontifical visit was far less burdened with protocol and ceremonial activity, as the catholicos traveled among his people on a regular basis. Although the personality, health and conditions varied for each catholicos, this was the general standard prior to the Genocide. With the existence of a structured and growing diaspora after World War I, many Armenians in the western diaspora, particularly the United States, were greatly distanced from the supreme leaders of the church. In a relatively short period of time, thousands of miles separated the faithful in America.

Both hierarchical sees would experience major challenges for several decades following World War I before a pontifical visit became practical. The See of Cilicia in Sis was destroyed by the ravaging Turks forcing the catholicos into exile. Catholicos Sahag II (1902-39) held the unique distinction of serving in Sis, leading the see into exile and reestablishing the Holy See in Antelias, Lebanon in 1930. In his advanced age, a coadjutor was elected in 1931, who Sahag actually outlived until his own death in 1939. Our history has not yet articulated the courage and resilience of this man who traveled through the refugee camps in Syria and Lebanon saving the historic Cilician See.

Although the prelacy was formed in 1957 establishing its affiliation with Cilicia, it would be another 12 years before a Cilician catholicos made his first pontifical visit to America in 1969. Holy Etchmiadzin fell under the control of the Soviets and the priority became maintaining the existence of the church. After the death of Stalin, some of the restrictions were lifted under the able leadership of His Holiness Vasken I. Although the church in America was divided jurisdictionally, it was with unprecedented joy that Vasken I arrived in America in 1960 as the first catholicos to conduct a pontifical journey to this country. By the end of the 1960s, all Armenians in America had been blessed with holy presence as Vasken returned to consecrate St. Vartan’s Cathedral in New York City (1968) and Khoren I made his initial visit from Antelias the following year. Of course, for Armenians living in the Middle East and Armenia, the experience has been different with the catholicoi living within their countries. This illustrates the unique position of the American diaspora and how the pontifical visit is not only a recent phenomenon but a rare experience. Khoren I of Cilicia was no stranger to the American communities, as he was the primary representative of Catholicos Zareh I in response to the request of the “unaffiliated” church in 1957-59. He returned in 1969 after being elevated to Catholicos in 1963 following the tragic death of Zareh Vehapar.

A pontifical visit to this country is a special experience for the faithful in the diaspora. I remember with vivid detail the visit of the catholicos to the Indian Orchard parish in 1969. I was in high school and St. Gregory church was only a year old after its consecration in June 1968. It was an unprecedented experience for nearly everyone, and we rode the tide of excitement. My father was familiar with the pageantry and rituals associated with the pontifical visit in his role as a deacon and as an early leader of the prelacy. There was print media and television coverage as the catholicos arrived in the parking lot for the procession into the church and the hrashapar service. Since we had never met a catholicos, each of us was instructed on how to properly greet His Holiness. He was an imposing figure, not in stature, but with the clerical vestments and religious medallions around his neck. There was a reception followed by a banquet where we found the catholicos to be warm and engaging. While listening to him, I recalled my father’s books I had read that discussed the modern history of the Antelias See with catholicoi such as Zareh I, the renowned Karekin I Hovseptiantz and the brave Sahag II. I was enamored with the history of our hierarchical sees and now had the honor to meet the next in line of the historic Cilician See. I knew that day would be unique in my life, and such was the case as Khoren I continued his tenure and was later assisted by the brilliant Karekin II as coadjutor in 1977.

Perhaps it is a function of my generation, but frankly I worry whether the new generation values the importance of the pontifical visit. The faithful participating with leaders is about love and respect. Unfortunately, respect is not as high on the values chart as in previous times in our current society. As the chief priest of their respective sees, I believe it is the mission of the catholicoi to lead their flocks closer to our Lord. This is accomplished indirectly through their delegated leadership in regions and parishes. We all understand, however, that the face-to-face encounters can be inspiring at a minimum and perhaps life-changing. Most of us understand our roles as followers, especially when it comes to our faith. We want to be led and are open to the invigoration of dynamic leaders. Some of us consider a pontifical visit to be a major consumption of resources and a distraction from the work of the diocese. It certainly is time consuming with logistics and itineraries, but consider the positive impact of renewal on a diocese or prelacy.

In Aram I, we are witnessing one of the most impactful and visionary leaders of his generation. He represents another senior Cilician clergyman from the branch of the Karekin I tree. Aram Vehapar is superbly educated, remarkably respected and a man of depth. I would urge all faithful Armenians to join in the numerous pastoral visits planned this fall. Aram I is not simply the leader of the Antelias Cilician See. He is a talented Armenian clergyman regardless of what hierarchical see he is affiliated with. We should all embrace his presence and leadership.

Whenever a catholicos visits these shores, I pray humbly for the same result. Why is it acceptable that the two catholicoi can gather together when they feel it is appropriate and not join together when one of them visits America? The eastern diocese is blessed with an outstanding primate. Mesrob Surpazan has special communication skills, and his love of God and our church is contagious. He is an open-minded leader who I believe understands the challenges of the Armenian church in America. It is my prayer that he is empowered to break through barriers that impede the prosperity of the church. Why am I raising this point? It is my hope that the diocese would invite Aram Vehapar to conduct a hrashapar service at a diocesan church and join together in united prayer. I will respectfully ask the same of the prelacy when the Catholicos of All Armenians conducts his next pontifical visit. It has been nearly fifteen years or more since his last public visit with the faithful of America. Reciprocating respect would be a clear message of strength and faith to our dedicated communities.

Pontifical visits to the American diaspora are an essential method of reinvigoration. It has to do with how many people are impacted. We can certainly go to Antelias or Etchmiadzin to receive a blessing, but the dynamics of joining the faithful in your parish creates an unforgettable experience. I was six years old when Archbishop Paroyan (future Khoren I) came to the U.S., and I was asked to present him with roses and offer a short welcome. He hugged me and made me feel special with his warm eyes. I have never forgotten that moment. Bring your children to receive the blessing and message of His Holiness Aram I. These moments are special, and we must not ignore the possibilities. I remember many of my friends in the diocese being overwhelmed by Catholicos Aram’s speech at the 100th Genocide commemoration in Washington. If you missed his return last fall, the opportunity awaits you this October.