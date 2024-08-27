Apricot Blood

Rivers of patterns splay on a proud khachkar

tall, baked by a glowing apricot sky

and looming mountains, crisp like knuckles.

All rocks cast a shadow.

The mountains throw down a gaze

where the daisy-yellow glow

is drenched in a maroon pomegranate splatter.

The mountains watch as generations of mothers

pinch golden cheeks with stalagmited fingers,

and they tell their children “վայ, կուտեմ քեզ!” (I could eat you up).

After time, the shadow still drapes over

those same tender faces

split open and gobbled like nascent summer fruits.

Hollow cheeks caress bones

forming a perfect circular socket for an apricot

drenched in the sky.

From the serpentine etches on

a stubborn-strong khachkar,

to the gashed ravines of glistening pomegranates,

our wounds are still open,

and from them, sweet nectar still flows.