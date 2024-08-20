Echoes of Silence

I stand here, my heart heavy with the weight of a thousand souls, my eyes filled with the tears of a million lives lost. I am the voice of the silenced, the witness to unspeakable horrors that unfolded in the shadows of history. The rebels, consumed by a hatred born of ignorance and heart, unleashed a wave of terror upon us. In the early dawn of April 1915, a storm of darkness descended upon my people. We were labeled enemies, traitors to the land we called home for centuries. Our villages were razed to the ground, our homes turned into ashes that danced with the wind. They sought to erase our existence, silence our voices and wipe away our heritage. The air was thick with fear, whispers of impending doom echoing through the streets. Once vibrant streets where laughter and joy echoed were stained with the blood of innocents.

Mothers wept for their children. Fathers pleaded for mercy that would never come. Children, innocent and pure, bore witness to the darkest depths of humanity. Their laughter stopped, replaced with haunting silence and eyes filled with questions that had no answers. I, a broken heart, wept alongside them, as innocence was torn from the arms of love, leaving scars that time could never heal. The sky, once a canopy of hope, became a graveyard for dreams. We were marched like cattle, our weary bodies stripped of dignity and hope. The desert sands, scorching beneath our bare feet, mirrored the flames that consumed our lives. Cries of agony echoed in the barren wasteland, reaching the heavens in a desperate plea for justice.

In the depths of despair, we clung to fragments of identity. We held onto faith, our spirits refusing to be broken. Our language, our culture and our stories became weapons of resistance, defying the oppressors’ attempts to erase us from history. We whispered tales of our ancestors, the ones who came before us and fought for our freedom, and held onto their heritage with unwavering determination. Though our bodies were beaten and broken, our stories remained unyielding. We found solace in the collective strength that emerged from our shared pain. We held onto hope, even when it seemed futile, knowing justice would prevail. But the world turned a blind eye, deaf to our cries for help…