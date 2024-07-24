Texas A&M University receives $5 million to study brucellosis in Armenia

A research team at the Texas A&M University School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences (VMBS) has been awarded a $5 million grant from the United States Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency to study the detection of brucellosis in Armenia.

Caused by various Brucella bacterial species, brucellosis — which is also referred to as Mediterranean fever — is a zoonotic disease that can be transmitted to humans from animals, such as dogs and major livestock species, including cattle and pigs. Most commonly, humans are infected with brucellosis by eating raw or unpasteurized dairy products, but can also contract it by inhaling airborne agents or through direct contact with infected animals.

Led by VMBS associate professor Dr. Angela Arenas, the Arenas-Gamboa Laboratory team also consists of senior research associate Daniel Garcia, assistant research scientist Dr. Christopher Laine, postdoctoral research associate Dr. Anna Yeristyan and program coordinator Vince Hardy.

According to Texas A&M Today, the team will conduct a five-year study of brucellosis in Armenia, evaluating the “presence and prevalence” of each Brucella species in both animals and dairy products, improving general detection capabilities and providing education to scientists, policymakers and community members. The work will be conducted in partnership with the Reference Laboratory for Especially Dangerous Pathogens (RLEDP), which is part of Armenia’s Republican Veterinary-sanitary and Phytosanitary Center of Laboratory Services.

Dr. Arenas told Texas A&M Today that the true nature and extent of brucellosis in Armenia are not yet fully understood. The project aims to provide a clearer understanding of the disease, which will help in developing effective countermeasures to prevent its spread. She stated that the disease is considered to be a biological threat, because a small amount of bacteria can still cause an infection, coupled with non-specific symptoms that often lead to flu misdiagnoses.

Many of the symptoms, such as fever and fatigue, are usually mild. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease can present itself atypically. However, because most symptoms are mild, brucellosis is not always diagnosed. The disease incubation period can be highly variable and can range from a week to two months. WHO states that this period is typically two to four weeks.

Dr. Arenas continues on to say that the research will provide Armenia with comprehensive data for the first time, allowing the Armenian government to develop a proper control plan to stop the spread of the disease.

According to a 2014 research article published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, brucellosis is endemic in Armenia, posing significant economic and public health challenges. In 2012, Armenia recorded 5,063 confirmed cases of brucellosis in livestock, with 3,127 cases in cattle and 1,936 in sheep. During the first six months of 2013, there were 1,947 confirmed cases, comprising 1,070 cases in cattle and 877 in sheep, as detailed in the article.

In Armenia, brucellosis detection in livestock is conducted using the Rose Bengal test, which is a slide agglutination test used for the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of anti-Brucella antibodies in both human and animal serum. Positive samples are confirmed through the complement fixation test and the serum agglutination test. Once confirmed in the laboratory, infected animals are slaughtered.

The disease is underdiagnosed in many countries for a number of reasons. Texas A&M Today cites a lack of local disease awareness and diagnostic capacity. Many infected Armenians consume unpasteurized dairy products, and there is limited awareness of the disease’s symptoms among medical professionals in the country, including physicians and veterinarians.

WHO has provided extensive information on the prevention of the disease, with preventative measures primarily relying on surveillance and risk factor minimization. It is recommended that animals that can be infected — particularly those in enzootic areas with high prevalence — receive vaccinations. Regions with lower prevalence can effectively take on serological and other testing and culling.

Food-safety measures, protective agriculture work and meat-processing, proper disposal, occupational hygiene, laboratory safety, milk pasteurization and general awareness are other important steps to preventing animal to human transmission.

The grant from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency will support efforts to understand the state of brucellosis in Armenia, ultimately improving public health in the region.