Save the Date: ANCA Eastern Region announces 18th Annual Gala

Watertown, Mass.—The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) Endowment Fund is pleased to announce that its 18th Annual Gala will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Queens, New York at the Terrace on the Park (52-11 111th Street, Queens, New York). The host committee, led by ANC of New York chair Chantelle Nasri, is organizing this year’s gala, which serves as an annual fundraiser for the ANCA-ER Endowment Fund.

This year’s gala will include a cocktail reception, curated silent auction with one-of-a-kind items from the homeland, as well as a seated dinner and awards program to mark the region’s accomplishments and honor those who have worked tirelessly for the Armenian Cause. Honorees will include the recipients of the prestigious ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award and the ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award, among others.

The ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund is a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization that supports the ANCA Eastern Region’s outreach to 35 ANCs that support Armenian American communities in the 31 states that comprise the region. It is the dedication and contributions of gala supporters that have allowed the ANCA Eastern Region to continue its work – advancing the Armenian Cause on the local, state and federal levels for decades.

Today, the need for grassroots advocacy in support of Armenian-American issues is more vital than ever before. With the generosity and support of the region’s Hai Tahd supporters and activists, the 18th annual gala will afford the region the opportunity to continue its impactful work.

“Mark your calendars for the 18th annual ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund’s gala. We’re honored to be hosting this year’s gala and look forward to welcoming the region’s activists and supporters to New York this October. Not only will we recognize the hard work and dedication of the region’s activists and those who have worked tirelessly for the Armenian Cause, we will also play an integral role in raising necessary funds to continue this critical work,” said gala chair Chantelle Nasri.

For more information about this year’s gala, email ergala@anca.org or visit givergy.us/ancaer2024.