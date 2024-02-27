Homenetmen Central Executive chairman meets with Eastern USA Regional Executive members

On Monday, February 19, 2024, members of the Homenetmen Eastern USA Regional Executive Vicken Khatchadourian, Razmik Banosian and Vahe Andonian met with Homenetmen’s Central Executive chairman Hagop Khatcherian (visiting from Lebanon) and Central Executive member Vahe Tanashian. The meeting took place at Homenetmen’s regional office in the Hairenik building in Watertown, Massachusetts.

During this meeting, Khatcherian shared details of Homenetmen’s programs for the next four years, as discussed during the Central Executive’s first plenary meeting held in January 2024. These programs include:

Homenetmen’s 13th World Congress held in October 2023 confirmed the continued existence of the Artsakh chapter in exile and the establishment of the Homenetmen Artsakh Fund. While the fund will provide financial support for those displaced from Artsakh, Homenetmen’s efforts also emphasize the need to provide programs for displaced youth to gather and feel camaraderie with their Homenetmen brothers and sisters. Beginning in April 2024, all Homenetmen scouts and athletes will wear a special Artsakh badge on their uniforms, with the purpose of keeping Artsakh at the forefront of our members’ thoughts.

To advance the Homenetmen Youth Division, areas will be identified in which it may appeal to both Homenetmen scouts/athletes who are no longer active and non-Homenetmen members who may have other interests. The intent of this undertaking is to create new opportunities for the Armenian youth to unify and utilize their shared strengths, furthering Homenetmen’s ability to contribute to the needs of the Armenian community, both in Armenia and abroad.

In addition to the traditional pan-Homenetmen Scouting panagoums and athletic games, Homenetmen will provide additional opportunities for participation by organizing “continental” events. This will allow scouts and athletes who are not able to attend a pan-Homenetmen event to participate in inter-regional events without traveling as far.

The organization is taking steps to create a more consistent brand, utilizing the Homenetmen website to provide uniform information about each region across the world. Among others, one of the goals of this program is to target corporate sponsorships for the organization as a whole.

Homenetmen is working to update its membership database, gathering additional data that will allow identification of members who have similar educational or professional backgrounds, interests, pursuits, etc. to enhance the development of current and future programs.

The Regional Executive members then shared information about the 12 chapters and miavors in the Eastern USA to better acquaint the visiting Central Executive chairman about the inner workings of the region. The executive members spoke about the region’s major annual events, such as the Navasartian Games and Regional Panagoum, as well as strengths, challenges and priorities for the current term. Several of the Regional Executive’s undertakings for the near term will complement the Central Executive’s programs, such as the completion of a regional membership database, development of a regional youth division and pursuit of a Homenetmen campsite in the Eastern U.S.

Before Khatcherian departed for Lebanon, the Regional Executive members presented him with a Homenetmen Eastern USA Region polo shirt as a small token of appreciation for his visit.