Homenetmen Boston and Providence chapters face off in friendly basketball tournament

The Homenetmen Boston chapter hosted the Homenetmen Providence chapter for an engaging mini basketball tournament on the afternoon of Saturday, March 2, in Watertown, Massachusetts. The event brought together the chapters’ young athletes, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

The tournament featured teams of 10 to 12-year-old boys and 10 to 15-year-old girls. There was great energy in the gym with over 100 attendees, including athletes, families, friends and dedicated volunteers, all gathered to support and cheer on the players.

The Providence boys’ team managed to secure victories in both of its matches against the Boston boys’ team. The girls’ teams provided an exciting duel as they split their series, each claiming a win. The first match-up was the most thrilling as the game took two overtimes to decide a winner, with Boston ultimately edging out a close victory. 

As the event wound down and the attendees began to depart, it was clear that this tournament was a resounding success. It served as an opportunity to compete on the court while creating friendships. Both the Boston and Providence chapters left the court looking forward to the next opportunity to get together to connect, compete and create more memories.

The Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts, known as "Homenetmen," is a non-profit organization founded over 100 years ago. Believing in the idea that strong bodies lead to strong minds, Homenetmen has provided Armenian youth across the globe with a moral, physical and psychological education outside the school environment, while also demonstrating richness of the Armenian culture and heritage. Today, Homenetmen is a worldwide organization with over 25,000 members on five continents. On the East Coast U.S., Homenetmen is a thriving organization with 12 chapters and over 900 members, governed by the Homenetmen Eastern Regional Executive.

