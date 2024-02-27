Homenetmen Eastern USA Regional Executive holds first plenary meeting

The Regional Executive of Homenetmen Eastern USA convened its first liakoumar (plenary meeting) for the 2023-2025 term on January 27-28, 2024 at its office in Watertown, Massachusetts. Based on the resolutions and decisions set forth by the 46th Regional Convention held in October 2023, the executive developed over the two-day meeting its strategy for implementing the convention’s vision.

The agenda included a review of the current status of the region’s 12 chapters and miavors (units), specifically with regard to their activities in the organization’s athletic and scouting programs.

The meeting then focused on plans for the region’s 32nd Navasartian Games, to be hosted by the Providence chapter in July. The executive reviewed many of the details that the steering committee has prepared over the last several months, in anticipation of releasing information to the public on social media and the Navasartian Games’ website. Athlete registration for this year will include an educational component intended to reinforce understanding of Homenetmen’s mission among all participating coaches and athletes.

The executive also began preliminary discussions for the 12th Pan-Homenetmen Games, which are expected to take place in Armenia in the summer of 2025, including a high-level plan for athletic tryouts and timelines to plan logistics for travel. The executive is working closely with the Regional Athletic Committee to ensure the success of the athletic program for the next few years.

Regarding the region’s scouting programs, the executive reviewed the proposed candidates for the Regional Scout Council and approved the members who will be responsible for developing the next generation of scouting leaders in the region. The programs for this term include the annual regional panagoums (camping trips) for the scouts and educational seminars for different scouting divisions. The council will also be responsible for preliminary preparations for the 13th Pan-Homenetmen Scout Jamboree, planned to be held in Armenia in 2026. In addition, the executive discussed forming a committee to explore the possibility of securing a regional scouting campsite.

The Regional Public Relations Committee and Information Technology Group are responsible for ensuring successful communication of Homenetmen’s plans and activities both within the region’s chapters and to the public. During the meeting, the Regional Executive reviewed the goals for each committee, which include updating social media guidelines and finalizing a regional membership database.

On Saturday, the Regional Executive members took a break from the liakoumar meeting to attend the Homenetmen Boston chapter’s Scouting Oath Ceremony, during which many Kayligs and Ardzvigs (cub scouts) moved to the Ari and Arenoush groups, older scouts received new ranks and responsibilities and scouts of all ages gave their oaths to abide by the rules of Homenetmen scouting and dedicate themselves to the Armenian people.

The first liakoumar set forth the strategy for ensuring the success and growth of Homenetmen in the coming term. The executive looks forward to sharing this success with all of our current and future members in the Eastern USA region.