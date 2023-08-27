St. Gregory Church announces 46th Annual Armenian Fall Festival

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass.—St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church is excited to announce its 46th Annual Armenian Fall Festival will be held on Saturday September 30 from 12-5 p.m. at 135 Goodwin Street. A vibrant celebration of Armenian culture, featuring an immersive experience of food, music, dance and community engagement, the festival is free and open to the public with free parking.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our rich history, culture and heritage through food, music and dance,” said Tanya Garibian, chair of the Board of Trustees. “Through these festivals, we celebrate our survival and growth since the Armenian Genocide 100 years ago. Join us as we share that growth, celebration, resilience and hope.”

Indulge in homemade Armenian meals either at the festival or as take-out. Select from shish kebab, losh kebab, chicken kebab, spinach boreg and more. These authentic dishes, prepared fresh and grilled on site, showcase our rich culinary tradition. Explore a delightful assortment of homemade pastries, such as choreg, kourabia, paklava, kadayif, bourma and jars of tourshi (pickled vegetables), among other treats, all available for purchase.

A live Armenian band will serenade attendees while traditional Armenian dancing takes place, offering a firsthand experience of our cultural traditions. This event is a testament to the unity, resilience and hope that the Armenian community embodies. Please join us!

For more information, visit www.saintgregoryarmenianchurch.org or contact Claudia Muradian-Brubach at 413-209-1439 or claudiamb39@yahoo.com.